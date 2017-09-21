Cancer Council unveils new podcasts for patients

ONLINE TOOLS: Cancer patients can now listen to podcasts which will help them get through their diagnosis.

AUSTRALIAN'S affected by cancer can now tune in to a new podcast series to help them navigate through their cancer journey.

The new series, The Thing About Cancer, includes 10 information podcasts designed for people affected by cancer, including carers, family members and friends.

The podcast series includes topics like coping with cancer, explaining cancer to kids, how cancer can affect the carer, and sex and cancer.

The podcasts, produced by Cancer Council NSW, is hosted by radio broadcaster and cancer survivor Julie McCrossin, and feature expert guests and people with personal experiences of cancer.

Ms McCrossin said that podcasts were a pivotal step forward in being able to provide information to those affected by cancer.

"Patients are often dealing with complex decisions that require an understanding of cancer, its treatment, and its ongoing management,” Ms McCrossin said.

"That's why this podcast series is such a great resource for people affected by cancer. It covers topics as diverse as considering treatment options, sex and cancer, coping with fatigue and explaining cancer to kids.

"The episode Explaining cancer to kids is one that I think will resonate with a lot of Australian families. The thing about cancer is that it can feel like a really tough thing to explain to kids. You ask yourself - how much do they need to know? Isn't it better to protect them? Won't it just confuse and scare them?”

The 10 podcast episode topics include:

Coping with a cancer diagnosis.

How can I help someone with cancer?

Explaining cancer to kids.

Coping with fatigue.

Appetite loss and nausea.

Sex and cancer.

Cancer affects the carer too.

New cancer treatments: targeted therapy and immunotherapy.

Genetic tests and cancer.

Making treatment decisions.

The free podcasts are available to download from the Cancer Council NSW website or via the iTunes store. For more information about the series and upcoming episodes, visit cancercouncil.com.au/podcasts.

For more information about Cancer Council Queensland or support, visit cancerqld.org.au or phone 13 11 20.