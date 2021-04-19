Menu
Letters to the Editor

Cancer advice for men over the phone

19th Apr 2021 12:47 PM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

 

I'm writing to let your readers know that if they have questions with prostate cancer, our new Specialist Telenursing Service has answers.

 

With just a phone call, men who are living with prostate cancer can talk to an expert nurse who understands what they are going through, and can explain their treatment options and side-effects of the disease. 

 

45 Australian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer today - our sons, fathers, brothers and mates.

 

Many of them will struggle with the disease, and won't know where to turn. Our message to these men and their loved ones is clear: We are here to help you.

 

This is a much-needed service and one we are proud to provide - giving back to a community that has given so much to our work.

 

Call us today on 1800 22 00 99. Our Specialist Nurses are available from Monday to Friday during business hours, and until 8pm on Wednesdays.

 

I wish to pass on my sincere thanks to the generous supporters whose donations have helped bring this service to life.

 

Professor Jeff Dunn AO

CEO, Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia

