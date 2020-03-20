Cancelled Catholic Church events

Father Stephens Bliss of St Mary’s today announced that some Catholic Church services in Ipswich would be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Following direction and advice from the Archdiocese, and in support of the direction and advice from Health Authorities most of our Parish events and Liturgies have been cancelled until further notice,” Fr Stephen said.

“If you do come to a gathering in any of our Churches, let’s remember to apply social distancing measures, in other words keeping a physical distance of 1.5 metres from each other.

“I will be communicating often via Flocknote (email), Facebook and the Parish Webpage.”

Some mass services will still run.

Where masses will still be available:

Sunday March 22:

7:30am Mass, St. Joseph’s, North Ipswich

8:00am Mass, St. Brigid’s, Rosewood

8:30am Mass, St Mary’s, Woodend

6:00pm Mass, St. Mary’s, Woodend

Monday 23rd March: Weekday in Lent

7:00am Mass, St. Joseph’s, North Ipswich

9:00am Mass, St. Mary’s, Woodend

12:00pm Angelus Bell

Tuesday 24th March: Weekday in Lent

9:00am Mass, St. Mary’s, Woodend

6:00pm Mass, Immaculate Heart, Leichhardt

12:00pm Angelus Bell

Wednesday 25th March: The Annunciation of the Lord

8:40am Rosary, St. Mary’s Church, Woodend

9:00am Mass, St. Mary’s Church, Woodend

9:30am Stations of the Cross, St. Mary’s Church, Woodend

9:30am Mass, St. Brigid’s, Rosewood

12:00pm Angelus Bell

5:00pm Mass, St. Mel’s Church, Esk

Thursday 26th March: Weekday in Lent

9:00am Mass, St. Mary’s, Woodend

12:00pm Angelus Bell

6:00pm Mass, Immaculate Heart, Leichhardt

Friday 27th March: Weekday in Lent

7:00am Mass, Miraculous Medal, Eastern Heights

9:00am Mass, St. Mary’s, Woodend

12:00pm Angelus Bell

Weekend 28th / 29th March: 5th Sunday of Lent