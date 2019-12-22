Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Loui Smith takes a dive off Kholo Bridge to escape the heat on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Rob Williams
Loui Smith takes a dive off Kholo Bridge to escape the heat on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Rob Williams
Weather

Cancel the barbie, it’s going to be a wet Chrissie

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
22nd Dec 2019 6:00 PM

MANY readers had rain on their Christmas wishlist and it looks like they'll be getting exactly what they wanted.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Jess Gardener said it was likely to be a wet Christmas with up to 50mm of rain forecast.

"We're looking at an upper trough moving into the south-east of Queensland on Christmas Eve and then amplifying through Christmas Day," Ms Gardener said.

"It's looking like for the south-east we'll see an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms from Christmas Eve and right through until Christmas Day and easing back on Boxing Day."

For Ipswich there is a 70-80 per cent chance of rain across the two days and temperatures maxing out in the early 30s.

 

 

The rain may also be enough to extinguish some o fires raging across the state, Ms Gardener said.

"The Granite Belt will also see a chance of some showers and thunderstorms increasing from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and it could bring some rainfall to the whole southeast quarter of the state," she said.

"We're hoping there should be some useful rainfall totals in it which is very helpful for anywhere we're seeing these fires continuing and where we've had drought-declared areas for some time.

"For the south-east we can certainly see a wet Christmas which is definitely a good thing for most people."

But after a soggy Christmas, there may not be much rain until later next month.

"Our climate outlook is more of a statistical outlook and it's still suggesting we'll see dry to average conditions right through until January," Ms Gardener said.

christmas rain weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community upgrade fund continues to deliver

        premium_icon Community upgrade fund continues to deliver

        Community Several local community organisations have received a windfall thanks to the Stronger Communities Programme.

        Why QAS recruit Jack hopes to enjoy more celebrations

        premium_icon Why QAS recruit Jack hopes to enjoy more celebrations

        Cricket As the Ipswich Logan Hornets reflected on their latest loss, allrounder Jack Wood...

        Time to make running repairs on body, bolster club numbers

        premium_icon Time to make running repairs on body, bolster club numbers

        Sport LIKE many footballers at this time of the year, Clint Bateman was keen to get some...