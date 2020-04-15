Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman's death takes the national toll to 63.
The woman's death takes the national toll to 63.
Health

Canberra records third coronavirus death

15th Apr 2020 3:09 PM

A woman aged in her 60s who travelled on the Ruby Princess cruise has become the third Canberra resident to die from coronavirus.

No new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the ACT in the past 24 hours, with the total remaining at 103.

Some 77 people have recovered from the disease, two people remain in hospital and the rest are self-isolating at home.

The woman's death takes the national toll to 63.

Originally published as Canberra records third coronavirus death

More Stories

canberra coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Accomplished Ipswich icon dies, aged 79

        premium_icon Accomplished Ipswich icon dies, aged 79

        News Companion of the Order of Australia and former Ipswich resident Ted Evans died this week. He was remembered for 'powerful advocacy and intellectual leadership'.

        • 15th Apr 2020 3:00 PM
        Ipswich goes green to pass the time

        premium_icon Ipswich goes green to pass the time

        News Local nurseries and garden centres are flat out coping with so many people getting...

        Eggs up, buns down: How virus impacted Easter sales

        premium_icon Eggs up, buns down: How virus impacted Easter sales

        News Lockyer shops ordered their usual Easter supply and still sold out.

        How coronavirus is reshaping core business

        premium_icon How coronavirus is reshaping core business

        News People should look at how they could reshape their business now