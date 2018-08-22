NRL fans reckon JT for next PM

TOUGH: Johnathan Thurston of the Cowboys after the Round 23 NRL match between the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks and the North Queensland Cowboys at Southern Cross Group Stadium in Sydney, Saturday, August 18, 2018. (AAP Image/Craig Golding) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

HE'S made a career out of rescuing rugby league teams, so could Johnathan Thurston be the man to pull federal Parliament from its pit of despair?

When the game was on the line, Cowboys superstar JT was the man to deliver a result.

With our highest office at arguably its lowest ebb, as the Federal Government implodes for the umpteenth time in recent memory, the solution could lie in the hands of the playmaker who has grasped more silverware than most jewellers.

Most punters at Cowboys Leagues Club were in favour of an unlikely prime ministerial bid from the maestro.

Their disillusionment with current leaders on both sides of the political spectrum was palpable.

"When are they going to sort it out and get an elected prime minister, not somebody who's backstabbed someone else?" Oonoonba resident Wally Street said.

"There's more time spent on that sort of thing than there is on something constructive for the country."

Joy Brown said it was time to put the cleaners through Canberra and turf both major parties out.

Boot Brisbane Referendum Campaign co-ordinator Bill Bates has been pushing to gain traction for a breakaway North Queensland state.

He said high-profile people like Thurston would have an instant impact if they threw their hat into a political race.

Mr Bates said Thurston's name recognition and association with the region could create a groundswell of support if he threw himself behind, for example, the North Queensland secession push.

"There aren't any real leaders," Mr Bates said. "Our leadership today is not a patch on those (early leaders who established Federation).

"They're (governments) only surviving from one election to the next."

Mr Street didn't think Thurston had the charisma needed to become a prime minister, but Allan and Cathy McRoberts certainly did.

"I reckon he would be (a good prime minister)," Mr McRoberts said.

"Get Matty Bowen in there (as deputy). He (Thurston) could laugh his way through Parliament."

Mrs McRoberts was adamant she'd vote for him.

"It's his leadership and also the way that he's dealing with looking after the indigenous and also he's very likeable and adaptable to all types of people," she said.

The couple were visiting Townsville from Midge Point.

Mr McRoberts tipped the Labor Party to win government at the next election, but ideally, the next leaders "should be the Cowboys and Rabbitohs Party" he said with a laugh.