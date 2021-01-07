Canadian take on US crisis

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I doubt that the bulk of Trump's ardent supporters now physically protesting his electoral loss truly believe that, as they adamantly insist, he was actually cheated from his victory due to atypically massive electoral fraud-a claim they cannot factually support.

Just the loss on its own seems proof enough for them that a vast ballot-fraud conspiracy had occurred.

Meanwhile, they'll vehemently deny that any form of electoral fraud may have unjustly put Trump into the White House four years ago.

Might it be that those Trump supporters consciously or subconsciously believe that he MUST remain in office for some perceived greater good-notably to save America and/or make it great again-regardless of his democratically-decided election loss, and all those in the majority who voted against Trump (which should not at all be a surprise) MUST be overridden?

It may be a case of that perhaps most dangerous of ideologies: the end justifies the means.

Although I'm not equating Trump or his base support to any of history's genocidal maniacs, but the most frightful example of that philosophical justification is the genocide pogrom, the implementers of which know they're committing mass murder yet still genuinely perceive it all as part of an ultimately greater good.

Frank Sterle Jr.

Canada