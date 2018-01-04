Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Can you spot the NBN fail?

Hey NBN, 1995 called and wants its controller back. Picture: Scott Rhodie/Twitter Source:Twitter
Hey NBN, 1995 called and wants its controller back. Picture: Scott Rhodie/Twitter Source:Twitter

Take a look at this advertisement from NBN? Do you spot the massive fail/s?

The image shows two young girls playing a PlayStation underneath the words "Game online in a whole new way - The NBN network. Fast internet for everyone".

If there is still nothing that jumps out at you, chances are you might not be a gamer.

However, if you have ever owned a PlayStation you will notice the controller held in the photo - for an ad in 2018 - are actually from a 20-year-old iteration of the console.

The blunder was first spotted by eagle-eyed Scott Rhodie - who in a bizarre twist happened to be their former digital communications manager.

"Hey @NBN_Australia if you want to make people feel like they are getting the future how about not using stock photos showing a PS3 controller when the Sony PS4 came out in 2013 ... the controller shown came out in 2006", he wrote, blasting the company on Twitter.

The blunder was even worse than first expected after it was discovered the original stock photo showed a corded PS1 controller, which had been photoshopped to give the illusion of a newer model by removing the cable and including a mini-USB port.

It was also noticed that the poor Photoshop effort had removed the girl's torso - look below the controller and see the couch.

As expected, the internet was quick to savage the company's fail.

Related Items

Topics:  advertising fail internet nbn online gaming

Boy out of surgery after ‘terrible accident’

Boy out of surgery after ‘terrible accident’

THE five-year-old boy who was accidentally shot in the face by his cousin is out of surgery with his family at his bedside.

JOBS CRISIS: 500 roles impacted by chicken plant closure

Ipswich Steggles poultry processing facility at Wulkuraka will close this month.

Chicken processing plant Steggles will close this month

Two injured in on-ramp crash

Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.

Two patients taken to hospital for chest injuries following crash

12km Bruce Hwy gridlock after multi-vehicle crash

Traffic backs up after a crash on the Bruce Hwy.

Traffic chaos after two injured in highway smash

Local Partners