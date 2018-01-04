Can you spot the NBN fail?

Take a look at this advertisement from NBN? Do you spot the massive fail/s?

The image shows two young girls playing a PlayStation underneath the words "Game online in a whole new way - The NBN network. Fast internet for everyone".

If there is still nothing that jumps out at you, chances are you might not be a gamer.

However, if you have ever owned a PlayStation you will notice the controller held in the photo - for an ad in 2018 - are actually from a 20-year-old iteration of the console.

The blunder was first spotted by eagle-eyed Scott Rhodie - who in a bizarre twist happened to be their former digital communications manager.

"Hey @NBN_Australia if you want to make people feel like they are getting the future how about not using stock photos showing a PS3 controller when the Sony PS4 came out in 2013 ... the controller shown came out in 2006", he wrote, blasting the company on Twitter.

The blunder was even worse than first expected after it was discovered the original stock photo showed a corded PS1 controller, which had been photoshopped to give the illusion of a newer model by removing the cable and including a mini-USB port.

It was also noticed that the poor Photoshop effort had removed the girl's torso - look below the controller and see the couch.

As expected, the internet was quick to savage the company's fail.