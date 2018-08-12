Menu
Ipswich horse breeder Sam Jukic and his appaloosa Arnie’s Magic Blue Ice are popular performers in the Horse Pavilion at the Ekka. Picture: Sherele Moody
Can you spot the Ekka show pony?

Sherele Moody
by
12th Aug 2018 2:40 PM
YOU don't have to work hard to spot Ipswich's Sam Jukic and his beloved appaloosa at the Ekka this year.

Arnie's Magic Blue Ice has been doing his breed proud, dazzling Brisbane show patrons with a range of tricks and teaching them a little bit about indigenous American history when he takes to the main ring in the horse pavilion.

Blue Ice is an Ekka veteran, having made his debut when he was just a foal in 2010.

"His father came here for 20 years," Sam said.

"Blue Ice is a fine representative of his breed.

"A good appaloosa has strong colours, a good temperament and they are very versatile.

"The appaloosa can do anything and it is not very hard to train them at all."

Sam fell in love with appaloosas after seeing them in American movies on his family's first TV and he started breeding them about 40 years ago.

"My dad bought the TV when I was 13," he said.

"I saw a big Indian chief on an Appaloosa and I dreamt of being an Indian and breeding appaloosa horses."

