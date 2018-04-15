Can you sing? Here's how to get a free cheeseburger

Getta Burger are giving away free cheeseburgers to customers who can sing their order.

Getta Burger are giving away free cheeseburgers to customers who can sing their order. Facebook/Getta Burger

THERE'S no such thing as a free lunch but hungry Ipswich locals who fancy themselves as a bit of a performer can get a free cheeseburger.

From tomorrow, Yamanto burger restaurant Getta Burger is giving customers the chance to Sing for your Supper to coincide with the launch of Pitch Perfect 3.

Customers can show off their best acapella vocals to win a free Getta Cheese Burger from tomorrow until April 22.

Here's how to get involved.

Go in-store to Getta Burger, film you and your mates singing your order over the counter (or if stage fright gets to you, you can simply film yourselves at home singing your ideal order) and upload the video to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube with the following hashtags:

@PitchPerfectMovie

#SingforyourSupper

#GettaBurger

The best renditions will be in with a chance to win a DVD of Pitch Perfect 3.

Rehearsed, choreographed or improvised, be sure you put on a good show and enjoy

yourself!

The competition runs daily during store opening hours for seven days only. Limited vouchers

up for grabs, so get in quick!



About Pitch Perfect 3:

It's time for the Pitches to reunite! Our favourite voices the Barden Bellas - Anna Kendrick,

Rebel Wilson, Hailee Stenfield, Britany Snow, Anna Camp and Hana Mae Lee - are now

joined by Australia's own Ruby Rose and John Lithgow in the final chapter of this beloved

series.

After the highs of winning the World Championships, the Bellas, now graduated, find

themselves scattered apart with the startling discovery that there are minimal job

prospects for making music with your mouth. Life as graduated adults is not all it's cracked

up to be! Desperate for one last moment of glory, the Bellas jump at the chance to reunite

for a European USO tour that will bring this group of awesome nerds together to make

some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.