Can you provide the missing football pieces?

Ipswich football researcher Ross Hallett (right) with another stalwart Garth Mitchell. Hallett is eager for more memorabilia to complete an exciting Ipswich football history project. David Lems

IPSWICH football fanatic Ross Hallett is researching the sport's fascinating history and welcomes some help to complete the missing pieces.

He wants to record the city's precious football history for future generations to admire in the form of a wall display at the entrance of the Ipswich Knights clubhouse at Bundamba.

However, to finalise the story, club life member Hallett is appealing for help to complete the project.

"We have collected copies of club emblems from old blazers and jerseys as part of the memorabilia display,'' Hallett said.

"We still require Dinmore Bush Rats, Redbank Seekers, St. Helens United and Ipswich United emblems.

"Also further details on Redbank Seekers and Redbank Dinmore United are required.

"I would appreciate hearing from anyone who may be holding on to something handed down over the years that we could copy and use.''

A Blackstone Rovers badge which is an important symbol of Ipswich football history.

The Ipswich Knights Football Club history stretches back to the beginning of soccer played in Queensland.

Dinmore Bush Rats, Blackstone Rovers, St. Helens and Bundamba Rangers were among many Ipswich clubs that collected dozens of premierships, shields and trophies between them from the 1880's through to the 1960's.

The clubs were pioneers of the sport in Ipswich.

Over that period, many more clubs came and either disbanded or joined together.

In the early 1960's, Bush Rats and Redbank Seekers joined to form Redbank Dinmore United.

Next, Blackstone Rovers and Bundamba Rangers amalgamated to create Coalstars Football Club.

Soon after St. Helens and Redbank Dinmore United joined to become St. Helens United.

St. Helens United senior team played as Ipswich United from 1978-89.

Finally, St. Helens United and Coalstars amalgamated in 1997 and the Ipswich Knights were born.

Anyone able to assist Hallett with the material he requires can contact him on 3201 4197 or 0429 889 444.

Or he can be emailed at: randkhallett@bigpond.com