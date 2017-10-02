Can you help Springfield become a world record holder?

The Guinness World Record largest swimming lesson (single venue) attempt will be held at Robelle Lagoon in Springfield this weekend.

IF YOU have always wanted to be a world record holder, then this weekend is your chance.

Organisers behind the Guinness World Record for the largest swimming lesson (single venue) at Springfield are calling for further volunteers to participate in the event, in an attempt to smash the current world record.

The Ipswich City Rotary Club in partnership with the Australian Swim Schools Association will host the world record attempt and chairman Peter McMahon said the primary message behind it all was to create more awareness around water safety.

"The overall purpose is to advocate water safety which includes learning to swim, fencing your pool and supervising people while swimming in the pool,” Mr McMahon said.

"We want people to be conscious of the enjoyment of swimming as well as the dangers and how we go about staying safe.

"Our goal is to break that record and if it's successful we'll do it every year because it's a great part of making people be conscious of the dangers and goodness of water.”

Activities on the day will include learn to swim and water safety promotion and education, as well as the World's Largest Swimming Lesson itself which will be hosted by Aussie swimming legend Duncan Armstrong.

The event will see participants attempt to break the world record of 1308 swimmers in a 30 minute swimming lesson held by a water park in Florida.

Registration is free and open to all and can be done either on the day or via the Biggest Swim Lesson website.

The Guinness World Record largest swimming lesson (single venue) attempt will be held at Robelle Lagoon in Springfield on October 7 at 3pm.