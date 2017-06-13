Can you help solve mystery of missing bullock wagon?

The wagon had several distinguishing features including four inch steel front tyres, five inch steel tyres and a strengthener welded under the middle of the back axle.

A RENEWED call has gone out for community help to track down a historic bullock wagon which has been missing for about three decades.

Acting Mayor Paul Tully said the case of the missing wagon had puzzled the city for years.

"The wagon is more than 100-years-old and was donated to Ipswich City Council by late Peak Crossing identity Bill Dwyer in the 1970s," Cr Tully said.

"It was often used in the old Colour City Carnival parades in Ipswich and was later placed in Queens Park as a static display.

"About 1984 it was moved by council and the Ipswich Historical Society to Woodend for repairs before being removed from that site, not to be seen again.

"Council previously made a public appeal for information 19 years ago in May 1998 and while much has changed in the city since then the desire to find the Dwyer family wagon has not."

"This wagon has significant sentimental value to the Dwyer family and together with council they would like to see it returned so it can be put on display at Peak Crossing," Cr Tully said.

"I encourage anyone who can help solve this mystery to contact Ipswich City Council on 3810 6666."