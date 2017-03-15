Can you help reunite these bikes with their owners?

TWO bicycles have been found and handed to Springfield Police station in the same week.

Senior Sergeant Geoff Noller said police had so far failed to find the identity of their owners and are looking for help from the public.

The Repco brand bicycle below was recently located and handed to police

It is available for viewing at Springfield Police Station. If you are the owner please phone 3814 8999 - reference number is QP1700386037.

This bike was handed to police recently.

The Huffy brand bicycle pictured below was also recently located and handed to police.

Checks have failed to establish an owner.

If you are the owner please phone 38148999 - reference number is QP1700289943.