The slow death of our country halls

Anna Hartley
| 28th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
BIG UPKEEP: Harrisville Hall Committee members Cr Duncan McInnes and Mick Kenney.
BIG UPKEEP: Harrisville Hall Committee members Cr Duncan McInnes and Mick Kenney.

ROTTING stairs, peeled paint and a white ant infestation overran the old Warrill View Show and Pony Club Hall by the time it was demolished.

In an age when country dances are dwindling and most regional schools have their own halls, country hall committees all over the state are having to think outside the box to prevent their beloved community buildings from ending up in the same state as Warrill View.

Cr Duncan McInnes said most halls were struggling in the Scenic Rim, with the majority relying on local, state and federal government funding just to stay open.

"It's been 20 years since the Warrill View Hall was used," he said.

"Halls just don't get the use they once did.

"They don't make a lot of money. They're there to serve the community.

"Halls used to at least have dances to support upkeep costs but now there is not many left."

Cr McInnes is also a member of the Harrisville Hall Committee and said many of the old hall buildings required constant funding.

"Usually they're big old wooden buildings that require a lot of work," he said.

"Harrisville Hall is probably luckier than most but it costs money to keep those doors open. The rent we get from the hall only just covers the electricity.

"Harrisville used to have a dance every month. That doesn't happen anymore.

"I think there are a couple of halls that aren't as lucky who have had to close their doors over the last 20 years."

The Scenic Rim councillor said while there was no going back, committees could try to reinvent their halls to stay alive.

"Halls are often the local hub," he said. "You can't force people to use them but it's good to have them for when the community needs it."

One of the region's halls is breaking the mould.

Peak Crossing Hall has expanded from special occasions and old time dances to host regular Zumba classes to keep people using the building.

Unlike many other country halls, the 92-year-old building even has its own website.

Hall committee member of six years Ann-Marie Lewis said improving attendance and facilities at the town's hall was hard work.

"We've done a lot of work. People are often quite surprised to see how nice the facilities are," she said.

"People often don't know we're here so that's why we created the website. We want to try and let people know what's on and what they can use the hall for.

"We still hold our monthly dances on the third and fifth Friday of every month, which attract 70-80 people and host weddings and birthdays."

Ms Lewis said while Peak Crossing was one of the better used halls in the region, it needed more support.

"It's a community owned all so all expenses have to be paid out of committee funds. It's only the fact we've been able to get the grants that we could afford to improve the facilities," she said.

"At the moment we're doing ok but what's in store for the next five to 10 years, I couldn't say. "It's a struggle but the hall is a big asset for the community so I hope we can get more people involved."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  boonah qt country

Local Partners

