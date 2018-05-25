Can NSW cans or there'll be a blue, say XXXX workers

THE union representing XXXX brewery workers has called for a boycott of 330ml cans of beer it claims were produced in New South Wales.

CHECK THE CAN: 10-packs of XXXX Gold cans stamped with “14” on the base, indicating they were made in NSW, are being sold in a Brisbane bottle shop.

Brewery workers are preparing to strike today for the eighth time in two months, and the latest claims escalate an increasingly bitter industrial dispute over job security with XXXX's parent company, Lion.

United Voice spokesman Damien Davie said 10-packs of XXXX Gold cans stamped with "14" on the base, indicating they were made in NSW, were being sold in a bottle shop on Brisbane's southside.

The Courier-Mail was unable to verify the claims but it's understood some XXXX is brewed interstate as part of a national supply chain and a few are occasionally sold in Queensland.

Mr Davie said cans brewed at Brisbane's Milton brewery were marked with an "11".

"Make sure you check your cans and bottles for the '11' code to know you're drinking the real deal from Queensland," he said.

XXXX brewery manager Irene Bell said the company had repeatedly said the "bulk of XXXX is still brewed at Milton".

"The union continues to ignore the fact that we brew lots of other beers in Queensland, too, and if we followed their logic and moved Tooheys and Hahn production back down south, we'd actually brew less beer at Milton," she said.

"We are not moving any production away from the XXXX Brewery in Milton, nor have we ever referenced this."