‘Can I stay in jail bro?’: Teen offender’s request in court

“Can I just have a detention order Bro”.

That was a teenager’s plea on his penalty to an Ipswich Children’s Court Judge, apparently preferring to stay in a juvenile jail facility after committing robberies.

The teenager was appearing in the Ipswich Children’s Court before Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC.

The court heard that in Queensland it was often the sad case that young offenders preferred to stay in detention rather than return to the community.

The matters were being dealt with via phone and video links as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The teen’s young co-offenders had pleaded guilty to two charges of robbery in company, with both crimes committed at Goodna train station on June 6, 2019.

When asked by the Crown prosecutor Amanda Robinson if he wanted the agreed facts read onto the record in the open court, Judge Horneman-Wren replied “No I’ve read them”.

The charges involved three young offenders, with the Crown disclosing that one child had criminal offending history and another had not taken “an active part” in the crimes.

The offenders were aged 16 and 15 at the time.

When Judge Horneman-Wren queried the prosecution view on a court diversion process such as a restorative justice order (where victims may meet the offenders) Ms Robinson said: “It is the Crown’s view a restorative justice order is not appropriate given the intimidating behaviour by the accused in this matter. I don’t know if the victims are willing to take part.”

A defence barrister said his client had been the principal offender in stealing a mobile phone and already spent 70 days in custody.

Defence barrister for one of the female offenders, Geoffrey Seaholme, defence barrister, said a Youth Justice report found her issues stem from truancy at school, associating with criminal peer groups, and substance misuse.

“It is clear this period of offending was at a time where she was in a fairly volatile situation in her family background,” Mr Seaholme said.

“Can I get a detention order please,” a male offender interjected in the proceedings on the video-link.

His defence barrister Justin Thomas said the teen was also held in custody on other charges, and a lengthy time of probation was preferred to a conditional release order where he would unlikely be unable to take part in beneficial programs.

“Just give me, can I just have a detention order Bro,” interjected the teen.

Mr Thomas said his client’s attitude reflected a certain satisfaction with his routine while in detention.

Mr Thomas said it would be of grave concern if the teenager had the desire to remain in custody for the long term, and was something that needed to be addressed.

The court heard that this “sadly is the view held by young people heard before in court they are satisfied to be in custody”.

Sentenced over what was described as “thuggish and gang like behaviour”, Judge Horneman-Wren said the offender had been the one who took the phone, the crime taking place in the confined space of an elevator.

“You must understand you cannot commit offences like these if you are to avoid lengthy periods in juvenile detention, in an adult jail” he said.

“Is that where you see your life heading.”

“I’ve got nothing in my life. I don’t know,’ the youth replied.

The teen had already spent 70 days in detention, with Judge Horneman-Wren saying that he had been chroming before the robberies and he should realise such activities led to doing stupid things that had lasting consequences.

He was sentenced to a 2 ½ year probation order, with no conviction recorded.