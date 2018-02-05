Campers locked out of popular weekend destination

CAMPERS are going to be locked out of a popular weekend destination near Ipswich.

A fence and gate will block access to private land at Hills Crossing Reserve, Borallon from this week after landholders complained of 'significant environmental damage caused by anti-social behaviour and unauthorised camping'.

Somerset Regional Council is moving forward with a plan to restrict access to the popular camping spot after police became involved in November.

The council has been working with the Queensland Police Service, Department of Natural Resources and Mines and Seqwater for several months to address the concerns of landholders and the community with regards to use of the reserve.

In November, the council and Queensland Police met with several landholders who requested controls be put in place to stop the inappropriate use of the reserve including unauthorised camping on their private properties.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said work had already started on constructing a fence, gate and signage, on Hills Rd which would close the reserve to the public.

"We anticipate that this work will take about five weeks to complete and will be in place initially for a 12 month period to see how effective the changes are," Cr Lehmann said.

"These changes are a collaborative approach by various departments to curb antisocial behaviour occurring at the site.

"The changes will hopefully prevent the number of people illegally camping at the reserve, stop the illegal dumping of rubbish and allow environmental rehabilitation of the reserve due to the inappropriate use of vehicles on the land."

Cr Lehmann said he was confident the changes would be enough to address concerns.

The changes to the site are funded by Somerset Regional Council, Department of Natural Resources and Mines and Seqwater.