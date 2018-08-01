Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Queensland Premier Campbell Newman. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Former Queensland Premier Campbell Newman. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Politics

Newman’s $1b plan to axe Comm Games

by Sarah Vogler
1st Aug 2018 10:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMMONWEALTH Games Minister Kate Jones has tabled legal advice sought during the former Newman Government's term detailing the $1 billion cost of cancelling the Games.

The advice was tabled during an acrimonious Budget Estimates session on Wednesday.

Former Queensland Premier Campbell Newman. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Former Queensland Premier Campbell Newman. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

Ms Jones said the advice, dated October 16, 2012, detailed that cancelling the Games would do "immeasurable damage to the standing of the state of Queensland and the Gold Coast".

She said the advice further stated that damages the State would need to pay if the Games had been axed "would be in excess of $1 billion".

Related Items

campbell newman commonwealth games 2018 editors picks gold coast commonwealth games queensland

Top Stories

    Family escape early morning fire that destroyed home

    Family escape early morning fire that destroyed home

    News Fire services were unable to save the Springfield Lakes house

    • 1st Aug 2018 12:30 PM
    'Its values changed': Labor councillor resigns from party

    premium_icon 'Its values changed': Labor councillor resigns from party

    Council News The councillor is not the only Labor member considering resignation

    • 1st Aug 2018 12:22 PM
    What was behind a fiery stoush between Ipswich's Labor MPs

    premium_icon What was behind a fiery stoush between Ipswich's Labor MPs

    Politics Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard slams 'divisive' colleague Jo-Ann Miller

    Slippery, 'third-world' road endangers 1000 students: School

    premium_icon Slippery, 'third-world' road endangers 1000 students: School

    News Mud creates "significant danger through lack of traction" for cars

    Local Partners