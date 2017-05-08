Campaign underway for highway interchange upgrade

Jim Madden MP with Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety, and Ports Mark Bailey MP and Ipswich City Councillor Cr Wayne Wendt (Division 5) at the Mt Crosby Road/Warrego Highway Interchange.

RESIDENTS can now add their voice to a new petition seeking an upgrade of the Mt Crosby Road/Warrego Highway interchange.

The petition was launched by Ipswich City councillor Wayne Wendt and Member for Ipswich West, Mr Jim Madden MP.

Mr Madden said the Mt Crosby Rd, Warrego Hwy Interchange was one of the busiest and most congested roads outside of the Ipswich City CBD and new developments in the Karana Downs and Karalee areas increased pressure on it in recent years.

"I've seen first-hand just how busy the interchange at Mt Crosby Road can get in the morning as the local residents of Karalee, Tivoli, and the surrounding suburbs begin their commute to school and to work,” Mr Madden said.

"Throughout my time in Government, I've made it my goal to work with the local community to fix road safety blackspots, and this one is at the top of my list.

"I want to be able to continue the good work that we've already done; fixing the dangerous Pine Street and Delacy Street intersection and committing $10 million to the Minden Crossroads on the Warrego Highway by getting to work on fixing this area for the people of Karalee.

"I am very pleased to support the Ipswich City Councillor for Division 5, Wayne Wendt, with his Petition to upgrade the Mt Crosby Road/Warrego Highway Interchange.

"The first step is to ensure that the work to have the business case and design is expedited and, subject to funding, that work on the upgrade commence as soon as possible.”

The petition, first made available at Mr Madden's Karalee Community Safety Forum is active for signatures until August 7, and can be signed online at the Queensland Parliament's website (http://www.parliament.qld.gov.au/work-of-assembly/petitions/e-petitions) or at the Ipswich West Electorate Office at Brassall and the Division 5 Office at East Ipswich.