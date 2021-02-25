Campaign to honour Coast league player

A GoFundMe has been set up for Maroochydore Swans player Dale Best.

A fundraising campaign to help the family of rugby league player Dale Best whose life was tragically cut short has been receiving an outpouring of support - just hours after it was launched.

The GoFundMe initiative which aims to raise $10,000 has already received $2260 from 26 donors and has been shared 143 times.

It was launched just two hours ago.

Sunshine Coast league player, 34, dies during game

'Rest easy brother': Community mourns gentle giant

Swans club president Simon Graye said the community support was testament to the impact Mr Best has had on the people around him.

"And it's also a reflection on the sporting and rugby league communities, always pull together when they need to," he said.

Mr Best, 34, was playing for the Maroochydore Swan in a trial game against the Kawana Dolphins at the Kawana sports precinct when he collapsed on the field on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Graye said the club was struggling to come to terms with the loss.

"Everyone is struggling, different people are at different stages of the process but we are all hanging in there together," he said.

"And (we) will get through it and make Dale very proud of the club this year.

"Everyone says you'll never meet a nicer person, an absolute gentleman and all those things just ring completely true about Dale."

The Maroochydore Swans is raising funds to help the family of Mr Best to pay for his memorial or unexpected costs over the next few months.

"We are asking the rugby league and rugby union communities to dig deep so we can help reduce the burden on Dale's family in this extremely difficult time," the post said.

If you want to donate head to the GoFundMe site here.