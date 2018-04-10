Camp Australia sacks staffer over allegations

THE out-of-school care staffer being investigated by police in response to a complaint regarding a child in their care at an Ipswich school has been sacked by Camp Australia.

Camp Australia has also terminated its contract with the school effective from April 20.

It is alleged the staffer in question forcibly removed a four-year-old girl from a slide by her feet leaving her with a "significant" bruise.

The mother of the girl spoke with Springfield News about the alleged incident.

A Camp Australia spokesman confirmed today the staff member "is no longer employed by our organisation and cannot work in any of our other services".

"When we receive a serious complaint of any kind the staff member in question is removed immediately as the number one priority for us is child safety," he said.

Camp Australia was independently investigating the complaint.

While this is the only incident under police investigation, Springfield News is aware of other claims of children being "assaulted", "forgotten" or "unsupervised" by carers in the Ipswich area.

The spokesman encouraged any other parents who had complaints against the service to contact Camp Australia.

"We want to reassure families, the school and the wider community that Camp Australia's first priority is always the safety of the children in our care," he said.

"All Camp Australia educators go through rigorous employment checks and require qualifications outlined in the Education and Care National Law/Regulations for OSHC and a current and valid Blue Card. At a minimum depending on the size of the service one Educator at each site will hold; First Aid Qualification, Asthma Training, Anaphylaxis Training and Child Protection Training.

Camp Australia is contracted by 9 other government schools across Ipswich.