Cameron who? Origin legend lives on in Struggle St

It is now a case of Cameron Smith who?

Smith has been was Logan most famous State of Origin son, but he has a bit of competition now after four young men from the working class city last night accepted the baton off him to keep the special Queenslander spirit alive.

Smith's old school of Marsden State High School remarkably supplied three players - Corey Allan, Brenko Lee and Jaydn Su'a - while Queensland's pile-driving front row performer, Josh Papalii, is a Woodridge SHS product which is just a five minute drive away.

A fifth Logan boy, Titans' Moeaki Fotuaika, is a Logan Brothers junior.

"From Makos to Maroons,'' Marsden SHS principal Andrew Peach proudly acclaimed this morning in reference to the nickname of the school's Langer Cup league side, the Mako Sharks.

"As a school community we could not be more proud of Brenko, Corey and Jaydn,'' he said.

"They all displayed values we have at Marsden with their pride, passion and persistence on display when it mattered most.

"All three boys maintain a strong connection to our school and community and I know all of Logan was behind them.

"They are a credit to their strong family network and I've no doubt will continue to build on this great result.

"We'll start on work celebrating on celebrating their success with recognition in our gym alongside our other champion former students.''

The rise of Lee, Allan, Su'a, Papalii and Fotuaika from league mad Logan is a credit them.

Where the boys grew up and played locally for Logan Brothers is not far from the front line of Struggle Street in Queensland - Station Rd, Woodridge.

If you drive through Woodridge, Kingston or Marsden, don't be surprised to see houses with sheets on the windows instead of curtains or a bit of blue tarpaulin as a makeshift carport roof.

If there is a hole in the floorboard, no problem, just cut a bit of old carpet off from a left over roll under the house and lay it on the floor.

If one or two of the front steps are wobbly, no worry, just use the back stairs.

Logan people made do, they are rich in spirit, generous and largely community minded.

If a family finds themselves in crisis, they just have to look to the horizon to see dust being kicked up by the army of neighbours on their way to lend assistance.

It is that type of place.

And it is why, when Queensland players had their backs to the wall defending in those desperate moments in last night's Origin decider, the defensive line held with four Logan boys proudly putting their bodies on the line.

Because Logan people are hard workers, they are great Queenslanders.

They are what you saw on Wednesday night.

