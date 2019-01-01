Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A motorist on his mobile phone while his passenger grabs control of the wheel while driving about 80km/h on the M4.
A motorist on his mobile phone while his passenger grabs control of the wheel while driving about 80km/h on the M4.
News

Cameras targeting motorists on mobiles switched on

by Miranda Wood
1st Jan 2019 12:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW cameras capable of detecting motorists illegally using mobile phones in cars are now on NSW roads after a one month trial last year.

The world-first technology - which uses artificial intelligence and can operate in both fixed and mobile locations, 24 hours a day and in all weather conditions - "penetrate" through windshields, capturing drivers sneakily using their mobiles at the wheel.

During a four-week test on Sydney's M4, more than 11,000 drivers were snapped on their mobile phones at high speed.

In one shocking photo, a driver was caught holding a phone with both hands while the passenger steered the car as it travelled at 80km/h.

 

A motorist on his mobile phone while his passenger grabs control of the wheel while driving about 80km/h on the M4.
A motorist on his mobile phone while his passenger grabs control of the wheel while driving about 80km/h on the M4.

Another offender was speeding at 120km/h in a 100km/h zone while looking down at his phone, while a truck driver was busted using an iPad on his lap.

From today, the cameras will be switched on at Anzac Pde in Moore Park and the existing test site on the M4 at the Clunies Ross St overpass at Prospect.

The state government will conduct a three-month pilot to further test the technology and, if successful, drivers will receive warning letters for a month before fines are enforced.

Australian company Acusensus developed the camera technology.

One of the new cameras is located on the M4 at the Clunies Ross St overpass at Prospect. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
One of the new cameras is located on the M4 at the Clunies Ross St overpass at Prospect. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

Penalties for drivers illegally using mobile phones are five demerit points and a $337 fine or $448 for those caught in a school zone. During double demerit periods, motorists will lose 10 points.

Rules for mobile phone use in cars include no texting, emailing, video messaging and taking photos.

Drivers can make and answer calls but only if the phone is fixed in a cradle or can be operated without touching any part of the device such as via Bluetooth.

A motorist caught on camera using a mobile phone while driving on the M4.
A motorist caught on camera using a mobile phone while driving on the M4.

Acusensus managing director Alexander Jannink said the cameras, developed in the NSW Southern Highlands, produced images that were "highly prosecutable" and were double-checked by humans.

At any one time, more than 3 per cent of NSW drivers are distracted by illegally using a mobile phone, significantly increasing their crash risk.

Even at 60km/h cars cover 33m per second.

"The lower the phone is, the longer the amount of time the driver has their eyes off the road," Mr Jannink said.

A state government survey found that 74 per cent of the community support the use of cameras to enforce ­mobile phone offences.

driving editors picks mobile phone road rules

Top Stories

    Drive behind mother's petition: I want people home safely

    premium_icon Drive behind mother's petition: I want people home safely

    Environment Spurred on after witnessing regular near misses, the Chuwar woman insisted something had to be done.

    • 1st Jan 2019 1:57 PM
    A LOOK BACK: The most chaotic three months in history

    premium_icon A LOOK BACK: The most chaotic three months in history

    Community It started with a bomb plot, recycling scrapped and mayor charged

    Man dead after losing control of bike, crashing into tree

    Man dead after losing control of bike, crashing into tree

    News Queensland Police officers are investigating the motorcycle crash.

    We found a Katie M - and here's what she said

    premium_icon We found a Katie M - and here's what she said

    Dating Troy takes over the sky to win her heart

    Local Partners