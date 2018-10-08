Cameras snap trucks using illegal shortcut

TRUCK drivers who use a popular shortcut off the Ipswich Mwy are warned they could be fined $652 and slapped with three demerit points under a traffic trial.

The trial started this month and Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology will identify heavy vehicles weighing more than 4.5 tonnes using Kessels Rd and Mount Gravatt Capalaba Rd as a shortcut.

The new technology will use cameras to monitor travel time of trucks along roads which link the Gateway Mwy and the Ipswich Mwy via Mt Gravatt-Capalaba, Kessels, Riawena and Granard roads,

Drivers of trucks have been put on notice they cannot use a shortcut between Rocklea and Wishart.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said grwoth in traffic, especially heavy vehicles, had contributed to local congestion in those neighbourhoods

"Travel delays and increased safety concerns, as well as increased noise for the people who live and work in the area has simply gone too far," Mr Bailey said.

"Transport and Main Roads has long advised heavy vehicle operators they are restricted from using this corridor as a through-route.

"The restrictions apply 24 hours a day, seven days a week to heavy vehicles using the route for through trips.

"Heavy vehicle operators should plan their route along the Logan Motorway and Gateway Motorway, which is the preferred route."

"The government will trial the improved technology before penalty infringement notices with fines are issued.

"At the end of the trial, truck drivers who ignore the restriction will be issued with a penalty infringement notice of $652.75 for corporations or $130.55 for individuals and will accumulate three demerit points," Mr Bailey said.

Variable message signs on the state-controlled road network would be used to advise heavy vehicle operators of the enforcement.