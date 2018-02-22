'Secret ingredient': Camel farmers' milk named best in show

GOLD STAR: Summer Land Camels won a host of gold, silver and bronze awards at the Sydney Royal Cheese and Dairy show. Pictured: Owners Jeff Flood and Paul Martin.

WHAT does camel milk taste like?

Delicious if you know the secret ingredient.

Judges at Sydney's Royal Cheese and Dairy Produce Competition named Summer Land Camels of Harrisville best in show this week.

Expert judges tasted almost 100 glasses of dairy products before deciding Summer Land Camels had the others beat.

The Harrisville products, including cheese and gelato, also took out a host of silver and bronze medals.

The gold medal made owner Jeff Flood feel validated.

Summer Land Camels gelato.

"I just want everyone to taste it because I know if they do, they'll say that's really good," Mr Flood said.

"It's full, slightly sweeter than normal milk and has an exceptionally clean mouth feel with a lot of flavours.

"It's delicious. That's why our cheeses are so good, that's why our gelato is so good, that's our coffee is the best in Australia; we're starting with a quality base product."

Mr Flood said producing incredibly white, tasty camel milk was complicated. He wasn't prepared to give away the secret ingredient but said it came down to taking good care of the camels.

"We've worked really hard to fully understand camels and what they need to thrive," Mr Flood said.

"Some of it's a secret but it comes right down to training and how that affects the milk, how we milk them, what we feed them.

"It all has an impact on their well-being and of course the milk.