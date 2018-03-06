Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The realistic creations are the latest evolution in the VR porn revolution.
The realistic creations are the latest evolution in the VR porn revolution.
Technology

VR app’s eerily lifelike porn stars

by Sean Keach
6th Mar 2018 6:42 AM

A PORN company has created computerised versions of real porn stars for its saucy, high-tech virtual reality app.

Camasutra VR unveiled its new "porn star avatar experience" at a recent porn awards show, and there's now a video showing what the new frontier of the industry looks like.

The company used a vast camera array to accurately model the bodies of porn stars in 3D.

These 3D scans were then ported into the game, making it possible to interact with virtual porn stars as if they were real.

Using motion-tracked handheld controllers, it's possible to physically touch the adult stars, and watch as they interact.

The user doesn't receive any direct stimulation from the VR contraption, only visual.

You can even touch the virtual performers using hand-trackers.
You can even touch the virtual performers using hand-trackers.

Camasutra boss Adam Sutra said: "Our big plan is to create uncensored worlds where people can have real-time experiences with our digital avatars, finding ways for adult stars to represent themselves in the digital world, creating new revenue streams and experiences in the industry."

He said the end goal was to re-create real-world movements of porn stars in the virtual world, but live in real-time.

"Crafting a lifelike nude character in real-time is our holy grail.

"This is a complicated technical endeavour that requires a tremendous amount of research.

"Unlike pre-rendered blockbuster movies, where it can take days to render one frame, we were trying to achieve this in real-time and at 90 frames per second."

The 3D scans involve photographing models from every possible angle.
The 3D scans involve photographing models from every possible angle.

One of the adult actresses involved in the project is Casey Calvert.

In one smutty VR experience, guests are able to walking around Casey in a 3D space, and even simulate sex with her.

Casey's entire body was mapped out and re-created in the virtual world with astonishing accuracy.

"It's crazy, when looking at myself in VR, I could see things about my body that only I really ever notice," the XXX film star said.

"It's realness is truly amazing," she added.

This article originally appeared on the sun and was republished here with permission.

The realistic creations are the latest evolution in the VR porn revolution.
The realistic creations are the latest evolution in the VR porn revolution.

Related Items

Show More
porn realistic vr
SUPER DUMP: What it means for Ipswich property prices

SUPER DUMP: What it means for Ipswich property prices

Property Prices under spotlight with possible establishment of a new landfill site.

  • 6th Mar 2018 7:00 AM
Fed-up former cabbie rammed car driving too slow

Fed-up former cabbie rammed car driving too slow

Crime The crash was filmed by a following driver's dash-cam

  • 6th Mar 2018 7:00 AM
Premier takes government to Ipswich for governing visit

Premier takes government to Ipswich for governing visit

Politics Ministers will meet with residents and stakeholders from Monday

  • 6th Mar 2018 7:00 AM
100mm of rain in 90 minutes

100mm of rain in 90 minutes

News The downpour caused flash flooding in some areas

Local Partners