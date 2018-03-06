VR app’s eerily lifelike porn stars

The realistic creations are the latest evolution in the VR porn revolution.

A PORN company has created computerised versions of real porn stars for its saucy, high-tech virtual reality app.

Camasutra VR unveiled its new "porn star avatar experience" at a recent porn awards show, and there's now a video showing what the new frontier of the industry looks like.

The company used a vast camera array to accurately model the bodies of porn stars in 3D.

These 3D scans were then ported into the game, making it possible to interact with virtual porn stars as if they were real.

Using motion-tracked handheld controllers, it's possible to physically touch the adult stars, and watch as they interact.

The user doesn't receive any direct stimulation from the VR contraption, only visual.

You can even touch the virtual performers using hand-trackers.

Camasutra boss Adam Sutra said: "Our big plan is to create uncensored worlds where people can have real-time experiences with our digital avatars, finding ways for adult stars to represent themselves in the digital world, creating new revenue streams and experiences in the industry."

He said the end goal was to re-create real-world movements of porn stars in the virtual world, but live in real-time.

"Crafting a lifelike nude character in real-time is our holy grail.

"This is a complicated technical endeavour that requires a tremendous amount of research.

"Unlike pre-rendered blockbuster movies, where it can take days to render one frame, we were trying to achieve this in real-time and at 90 frames per second."

The 3D scans involve photographing models from every possible angle.

One of the adult actresses involved in the project is Casey Calvert.

In one smutty VR experience, guests are able to walking around Casey in a 3D space, and even simulate sex with her.

Casey's entire body was mapped out and re-created in the virtual world with astonishing accuracy.

"It's crazy, when looking at myself in VR, I could see things about my body that only I really ever notice," the XXX film star said.

"It's realness is truly amazing," she added.

This article originally appeared on the sun and was republished here with permission.