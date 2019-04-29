Calves program great way to kick off kids football

HOUSE RULES

THE Ipswich City Football Club are again running their Calves Kick Off Program for kids aged 3-5.

The Calves program promotes football-based exercise and activity for younger children of all abilities. It doesn't matter if you have never played before.

The program runs for 10 weeks and is a great way to get your child started in the sport of football.

The program is on Wednesdays, from 5-5.45pm, starting on May 29.

All sessions are at Sutton Park, Brassall.

Cost is $80, which includes a ball, shirt and medallion.

For more information, visit www.ipswichcityfootball.org.au

Ipswich portal

IPSWICH City Council has an online portal for residents to report non-urgent requests in the community.

For users of Council sporting facilitates, this could include requests for maintenance on clubhouses, mowing, garden maintenance or new wheelie bin services.

The best aspect of this is that you can log in to the portal at any time to track where the request is up to.

Visit www.myipswich.com to register and lodge requests.

If your request is urgent phone (07) 3810 6666.

Community access

SPORTS Community is a great website for sports clubs to gain access to a range of helpful resources.

Included on their website is a whole suite of position description templates that you are able to download and customise to the needs of your club.

The position descriptions range from the traditional president, treasurer and secretary to sponsorship co-ordinator, social media co-ordinator, and junior recruitment co-ordinator.

To see the full range of positions and download the templates visit www.sportscommunity.com.au