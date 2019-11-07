Calm tips to become best in the world

AS Ipswich's coach of the year, Rob Rush shared some of the qualities vital to success.

"In our sport, it's very much not going to get flustered, not going to panic, particularly if things get difficult,'' he said.

"You've got to show a lot of confidence and also try and understand the shooter's personality, their nature.''

That includes analysing how a competitor he coaches likes to shoot.

"It's very much a sport where you have to be mentally confident,'' he said.

"Over that distance, the slightest little body movements, pulses, twitches, or anything like that, can make the bullet deviate metres from the point of impact.''

Rush has been a member of 22 Australian rifle teams since 1976. He's also been part of more than 30 Queensland teams since 1973.

He has won the Ipswich and District Rifle Club's A Grade Championship more than 35 times, along with multiple state championships successes and national records.

He has been an active member, holding a number of administrative positions with the Ipswich club and Queensland Rifle Association.

Rush appreciated receiving the City of Ipswich Sports Awards accolade for his lifelong achievements, especially in the club's 160th year.

"We are one of the, if not the, oldest sporting club in Ipswich,'' he said.

Rush also has strong family footballing connections with another sporting club, the Dinmore Bushrats, formed in 1888.

The Bushrats were named Sporting Organisation of the Year, highlighting the importance of recognising the city's outstanding sporting history.

The prestigious annual awards are backed by Ipswich City Council.