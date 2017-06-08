Calls for $1.6b project to be named after Brett Forte

IPSWICH'S acting mayor has called on the Queensland Government to name the upcoming Toowoomba Second Range Crossing after Brett Forte, the officer killed in the line of duty last week.

Snr Const. Forte's funeral attracted 4000 people to the Clive Berghofer Recreation Centre yesterday, where he was farewelled nine days after he was shot by career criminal Rick Maddinson in the Lockyer Valley.

Ipswich Acting Mayor Paul Tully. Contributed

Ipswich Acting Mayor Paul Tully, assuming the role after the shock resignation of long-term mayor Paul Pisasale on Tuesday, took to Twitter to advocate for the $1.6 billion infrastructure project to be called Brett Forte Way.

"Qld Govt should name 2nd Toowoomba Range crossing "Brett Forte Way" as permanent reminder of a brave police hero," he tweeted this morning.

Snr Const Forte was awarded the Queensland Police Valour Medal for bravery, with Police Commissioner Ian Stewart presenting his widow Susan with the medal and a police flag at the funeral.

A silent 600m guard of honour formed by former and current police officers, emergency services and first responders saluted Snr Const. Forte one last time on Baker St before a private burial at the Garden of Remembrance.