Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nexus has shared new aerial images of work on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing. TSRC viaduct progress.
Nexus has shared new aerial images of work on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing. TSRC viaduct progress. Starboard
News

Calls for TSRC toll cost to be revealed, safety upgrades

14th May 2018 8:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

>>RELATED: Motorists need to allow more travel time near TSRC works

THE State's peak motoring body has called on the State Government to be transparent and reveal the cost of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing toll. 

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said drivers were being kept in the dark on the price of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing toll and deserved to know. 

"It's also important any of the project savings are reinvested in upgrades between Toowoomba and Brisbane," she added.

Ms Ross also urged the Palaszczuk Government to commit to vital road safety upgrades for Toowoomba ahead of its Budget 2018 release. 

She said it was time for immediate action to address the serious lack of funding given to transport and roads in Queensland.

"Toowoomba residents are all too familiar with the transport issues that plague the region - some of the major arterials like the Carnarvon and New England highways need to be upgraded to ensure they're up to scratch in terms of safety," Ms Ross said.

"In the last three years, Queensland Budget funding for transport and roads has dropped to the lowest level in a decade. The State Government has to address this now and make transport infrastructure a priority."

"Locals deserve good quality roads and a transport system that drives productivity and facilitates economic growth.

"We know safer roads lead to safer outcomes, so greater government investment is crucial."

View RACQ's 2018 Queensland Pre-Budget submission here.

construction cost toll toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list toowoomba second range crossing tsrc
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Drunk's biffo with bouncers, bar staff is all 'crap'

    premium_icon Drunk's biffo with bouncers, bar staff is all 'crap'

    Crime Security run-ins in the sticks.

    • 14th May 2018 11:30 AM
    50 Queenslanders strike it lucky in $20M Gold Lotto

    50 Queenslanders strike it lucky in $20M Gold Lotto

    News Three Ipswich Golden Casket outlets among the winners

    • 14th May 2018 10:20 AM
    • 1 Bullnt
    CONFIRMED: What will happen to CBD if council dismissed

    premium_icon CONFIRMED: What will happen to CBD if council dismissed

    Politics Councillors have until May 24 to prepare to respond

    CCC investigation leaves council asking who's next?

    premium_icon CCC investigation leaves council asking who's next?

    Council News Employees and councillors are living in fear as the CCC lays charges

    Local Partners