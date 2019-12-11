Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

Calls to re-open road after ‘near misses’ during bushfire

Lachlan Mcivor
11th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDAMBA resident is calling on Ipswich City Council to open up a local road to traffic, saying its closure could have led to disaster for emergency services rushing to the scene of the bushfire over the weekend.

River Rd resident Janet Savage said Saturday's bushfire highlighted the "bad decision" made by the council to close off her road, which has been a long-running source of frustration for those living in the suburb.

Ms Savage said, due to the road being closed off, residents evacuating the area and emergency services were "bumper to bumper" trying to get out of the suburb.

She said it was lucky there weren't any accidents after few "near misses" which would have slowed down police and firefighters even further.

"The fireys trying to get (to the fire) only had one access and everyone was trying to come out as well," she said.

"Our biggest concern was if there had been an accident, and there could have been, which blocked this road off they wouldn't have been able to get in at all.

"If it was open they would have been able to get access through it a lot quicker.

"Council needs to reverse the decision of the closure of the bottom of River Rd or explain publicly why it needs to remain closed."

The council previously said the road would remain closed to keep the industrial precinct and residential traffic separated.

A community petition was presented to council in May last year suggesting if the road was made available to through traffic it would provide vehicles with safe access to the Warrego Highway and alleviate traffic around the Bundamba TAFE and the nearby intersection of Bognuda and Law streets.

More Stories

Show More
bundamba ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why prisoners will be allowed to self-medicate

        premium_icon Why prisoners will be allowed to self-medicate

        News Selected inmates at a Brisbane jail will be given bulk medication to administer themeselves, in a trial that has fuelled concerns among prison officers.

        • 11th Dec 2019 12:04 PM
        Racer to defy track terror in amazing Willowbank return

        premium_icon Racer to defy track terror in amazing Willowbank return

        Motor Sports VICTORIAN Top Fuel drag racer Phil Lamattina will drive at Willowbank Raceway for...

        • 11th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
        I need a man with a gun: Farmer won’t watch cattle starve

        premium_icon I need a man with a gun: Farmer won’t watch cattle starve

        News It’s the decision he didn’t want to make, but one farmer says it’s time to bite the...

        Mum shares struggle of finding job after years out of work

        premium_icon Mum shares struggle of finding job after years out of work

        News ‘I can understand where an employer would be coming from, as hiring a mum can...