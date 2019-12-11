Calls to re-open road after ‘near misses’ during bushfire

A BUNDAMBA resident is calling on Ipswich City Council to open up a local road to traffic, saying its closure could have led to disaster for emergency services rushing to the scene of the bushfire over the weekend.

River Rd resident Janet Savage said Saturday's bushfire highlighted the "bad decision" made by the council to close off her road, which has been a long-running source of frustration for those living in the suburb.

Ms Savage said, due to the road being closed off, residents evacuating the area and emergency services were "bumper to bumper" trying to get out of the suburb.

She said it was lucky there weren't any accidents after few "near misses" which would have slowed down police and firefighters even further.

"The fireys trying to get (to the fire) only had one access and everyone was trying to come out as well," she said.

"Our biggest concern was if there had been an accident, and there could have been, which blocked this road off they wouldn't have been able to get in at all.

"If it was open they would have been able to get access through it a lot quicker.

"Council needs to reverse the decision of the closure of the bottom of River Rd or explain publicly why it needs to remain closed."

The council previously said the road would remain closed to keep the industrial precinct and residential traffic separated.

A community petition was presented to council in May last year suggesting if the road was made available to through traffic it would provide vehicles with safe access to the Warrego Highway and alleviate traffic around the Bundamba TAFE and the nearby intersection of Bognuda and Law streets.