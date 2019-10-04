Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DONATE NOW: Matt Hinrichs, Tracey Burkhardt from Woolworths and Booval Fair marketing manager Shannon Birchley are asking customers to donate non-perishable food items that will then be donated to Foodbank.
DONATE NOW: Matt Hinrichs, Tracey Burkhardt from Woolworths and Booval Fair marketing manager Shannon Birchley are asking customers to donate non-perishable food items that will then be donated to Foodbank. Cordell Richardson
News

Calls to pop a few extra non-perishables into your trolley

Ashleigh Howarth
by
4th Oct 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHOPPERS are being asked to pick up a few extra non-perishable food items next time they go to the supermarket to help people in need.

Booval Fair and Redbank Plaza is once again collecting donations for Foodbank, Australia's largest food relief organisation that assists people who are struggling to purchase enough food to avoid being hungry.

Collection points have been set up in the centres where customers can donate cans, bags of pasta, cereal boxes and other non-perishable food items that could help a local family in need over the Christmas season.

Booval Fair marketing manager Shannon Birchley said if everyone pitched in, it would make a world of difference to those who need it most.

"Booval Fair is proud to be supporting the Foodbank drive again this year," she said.

"Our customer base is made up of many loyal contributors to causes such as this and we have no doubt this campaign will be a great success.

"Even the donation of one 50c can of produce won'tt make a big difference to your grocery bill, but could make a huge difference to someone in need."

The campaign is hoping to collect more than 40 tonnes of food for Foodbank. Ironically, this is the same amount of food which Foodbank delivers daily.

Every month in Queensland nearly 200,000 people rely on food relief from Foodbank.

The recent Foodbank Hunger Report found more than four million Australians (18 per cent) have experienced food insecurity in the past 12 months, three in four of these (76 per cent) are categorised as having "very low food security", and children represent 22 per cent of all food insecure Australians.

The report also found half of the charities which Foodbank helps reported an increase in the number of people seeking food relief.

Booval Fair Shopping Centre is located on the corner of Brisbane and South Station roads, Booval.

Redbank Plaza is located at 1 Collingwood Drive, Redbank.

More Stories

booval fair shopping centre foodbank ipswich redbank plaza
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Sunspots flare up, haunting man about his sunning past

    premium_icon Sunspots flare up, haunting man about his sunning past

    News "YOU would cover yourself (in coconut oil)... We used to lie on the beach in a hole dug in the sand."

    New sushi shop rolls into Ipswich and we're soy happy

    premium_icon New sushi shop rolls into Ipswich and we're soy happy

    News Business opens early due to customer demand

    LUCKY SPIN: Tavern pays sixth major pokie win this year

    premium_icon LUCKY SPIN: Tavern pays sixth major pokie win this year

    News The latest prize of more than $10,000 isn't even the biggest jackpot

    Jets confident for double shot at finals' reward

    premium_icon Jets confident for double shot at finals' reward

    News Ipswich-based teams fit for Netball Queensland quest