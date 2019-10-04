Calls to pop a few extra non-perishables into your trolley

DONATE NOW: Matt Hinrichs, Tracey Burkhardt from Woolworths and Booval Fair marketing manager Shannon Birchley are asking customers to donate non-perishable food items that will then be donated to Foodbank.

DONATE NOW: Matt Hinrichs, Tracey Burkhardt from Woolworths and Booval Fair marketing manager Shannon Birchley are asking customers to donate non-perishable food items that will then be donated to Foodbank. Cordell Richardson

SHOPPERS are being asked to pick up a few extra non-perishable food items next time they go to the supermarket to help people in need.

Booval Fair and Redbank Plaza is once again collecting donations for Foodbank, Australia's largest food relief organisation that assists people who are struggling to purchase enough food to avoid being hungry.

Collection points have been set up in the centres where customers can donate cans, bags of pasta, cereal boxes and other non-perishable food items that could help a local family in need over the Christmas season.

Booval Fair marketing manager Shannon Birchley said if everyone pitched in, it would make a world of difference to those who need it most.

"Booval Fair is proud to be supporting the Foodbank drive again this year," she said.

"Our customer base is made up of many loyal contributors to causes such as this and we have no doubt this campaign will be a great success.

"Even the donation of one 50c can of produce won'tt make a big difference to your grocery bill, but could make a huge difference to someone in need."

The campaign is hoping to collect more than 40 tonnes of food for Foodbank. Ironically, this is the same amount of food which Foodbank delivers daily.

Every month in Queensland nearly 200,000 people rely on food relief from Foodbank.

The recent Foodbank Hunger Report found more than four million Australians (18 per cent) have experienced food insecurity in the past 12 months, three in four of these (76 per cent) are categorised as having "very low food security", and children represent 22 per cent of all food insecure Australians.

The report also found half of the charities which Foodbank helps reported an increase in the number of people seeking food relief.

Booval Fair Shopping Centre is located on the corner of Brisbane and South Station roads, Booval.

Redbank Plaza is located at 1 Collingwood Drive, Redbank.