Calls to fast-track fixes at dangerous intersection

DANGER: Summerholm resident Paul Blackburn claims the intersection of Summerholm Rd and the Warrego Highway is already dangerous and the imminent reopening of a service centre on the corner will only make it worse. Dominic Elsome

PLANNING to improve safety at a dangerous Warrego Highway intersection is under way.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesperson confirmed the planning was expected to be completed by 2020.

The intersection of Summerholm Rd and the highway has been described as a danger spot and the nearing completion of a service station upgrade on the corner has locals concerned.

Summerholm resident Paul Blackburn uses the intersection almost daily and says traffic travelling eastbound already faces difficulties turning right into Summerholm Rd because of the inadequate turning lane and median strip.

With increased traffic from the service station, cars can easily bank up into highway lanes and potentially cause collisions.

"Unless you give the full hundred metres or more for the complete right-turn lane, that's what's going to happen," Mr Blackburn said.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald echoed Mr Blackburn's concerns and said he was lobbying the Department of Transport and Main Roads to improve the intersection as a priority.

"We're fighting to see some short-term improvements, including an extended deceleration and right-turn lane on the eastbound lane because there is staging for about one car (presently)," Mr McDonald said.

The TMR spokesperson said the department was undertaking the planning to identify sites along the Warrego Highway for safety improvements.

"(The planning) also includes other priority intersections between Minden and Withcott," the spokesperson said.

Until the planning studies were finalised and funding commitments received from the Australian Government, the spokesperson said there would be no construction time frames for upgrades.