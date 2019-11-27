Calls to bust bus stop problems

Kathy Rouse and Lyn York would like more flexibility and better availability of buses in the Basin Pocket area.

A Basin Pocket woman has called for improved bus routes, more flexibility and easier access to bus stops.

Lyn York said using public transport had become a struggle and the system had not been kind to seniors.

“When it rains, which we haven’t had for a while, we’ve asked the bus driver if they would mind dropping us off closer to the house, but no they can’t do that,” she said.

“We’re getting up towards the 80 mark and we’ve got to walk from the bus stop in the rain and get wet, when the bus goes straight past our door. To me that’s not on and it shouldn’t be on for elderly people.

“We’ve got bad hips, backs, whatever, trying to get down to the bus stop. You leave home in plenty of time, but if your back gives out, you’ve only got to rest for a couple of minutes to get moving again, but the bus will go straight past you even though you wave it down.

“Once you’re over 70, it doesn’t matter. That’s my opinion and that’s how I feel about it.”

Ms York said some bus stops are also missing seats and shelters, which makes it uncomfortable for those who wish to use public transport.

A road rage incident left Ms York too scared to drive.

“I was at the lights one day at Jacaranda Street and these four people came out and ‘bang, bang, bang’ on my bonnet and I lost all confidence. I am scared of road rage.”

She said she wants to see the old Sunbuses return to service areas like hers.

“There used to be years ago the little Sunbuses and they took them out and put these big buses in that bypass our places.”

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said she had met with Lyn about her concerns.

“Basin Pocket has a number of bus stops in the area,” she said.

“I met with representatives from TMR and TransLink last week and we’ve had a discussion about the bus stops and they’re aware of the issue and they will be letting us know.”