Demands to reveal Second Range Crossing toll price

RACQ wants the incoming Government to reveal toll prices for the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.

THE state's peak motoring body has demanded the incoming Government publish toll prices motorists would face if they used the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.

RACQ has urged all political parties to commit to revealing what drivers would be charged on the road before Queenslanders headed to the polls on November 25.

RACQ Head of Public Policy Rebecca Michael said motorists, motorbike and truck drivers deserved to know.

"The alternative crossing of the range will improve road safety, congestion and relieve pressure on Toowoomba's roads but it will come at a cost," Dr Michael said.

"At 41km long, this is Queensland's longest toll road and it'll likely be the most expensive toll in the state. With the Second Range Crossing due to be completed late next year, it's about time motorists were informed."

Dr Michael also called for both sides of politics to commit to the delivery of safety upgrades to the Carnarvon Highway and New England Highway.

"These two highways are responsible for more than 23 deaths and 190 serious injuries in the last five years. They're in desperate need of safety works to reduce the likelihood a crash becomes deadly," she said.

"We want to see a raft of improvements to include lane and shoulder widening, safety barriers or removal of hazards, installation of rumble strips and wide centre lines, along with intersection improvements and additional overtaking lanes.

"Better roads save lives and it's been proven infrastructure investment reduces the number of serious and fatal crashes."