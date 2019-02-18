Calls grow to fix dangerous Warrego intersection

PETITION: Thousands of people have backed a grandmother's effort to fix the Warrego Highway and Mount Crosby Rd intersection. New homes coupled with the growing Karalee Shopping Centre (pictured) is putting pressure on the intersection.

THOUSANDS of people have backed a grandmother's effort to fix one of the region's most congested intersections.

Sandra Clarke fears a serious crash will happen on the dangerous Warrego Highway and Mount Crosby Rd intersection.

The Chuwar woman insisted something had to be done.

She started a petition with the Queensland Parliament.

Mrs Clarke believes stationary cars banked on the highway off-ramp, approaching Mount Crosby Rd, are like sitting ducks.

Her petition has gained more than 1200 signatures in one month and has been driven by the region's will to improve the area's safety.

Mrs Clarke believes things have become more congested at the intersection in the past 18 months.

New homes coupled with the growing Karalee Shopping Centre is putting pressure on the intersection.

"This interchange has become the busiest interchange on the Warrego Highway," the petition notes.

"This is due to the increased development in the suburbs of Karalee, Chuwar, Barellan Point and Mt Crosby/Karana Downs and surrounding region as well as business park in the CitiSwitch development.

"It is clear that the interchange can no longer cope with the increased volume of traffic owing to the current design of single lane traffic and roundabouts.

"It has now become a major safety hazard for traffic exiting off the highway in both directions."

The petition, sponsored by Ipswich West MP Jim Madden, closes on February 25.

Mrs Clarke will have a stand at the Brisbane River Market at Karana Downs Golf Club on February 24 where people can sign the petition.

Residents can sign the petition by visiting parliament.qld.gov.au.