Calls for volunteers to help paint flood affected home

Pastor Phil Cutcliffe is calling for help from people to help paint flood victim, Lauraine Ormond's house in a day Rob Williams

IT'S OFTEN the most generous people who are the last to ask for help and the same applies for Goodna resident, Lauraine Ormond.

Lauraine works and studies part-time, is a foster carer and regularly volunteers in the community, but would be the last to put her hand up in a time of need.

In 2011- just a few months after buying their house- the floods struck and the family home went completely under water.

The house was so badly damaged Lauraine and husband Fergal continue to struggle with drainage issues and said the state of the paint both inside and outside the house were a daily reminder of how bad things got during that time.

"Our house settled in November 2010 and then in January the floods happened and I was working at the time but had to take time off as we didn't even have a shower and I had no clean clothes," Lauraine said.

"While I couldn't work I volunteered with other flood victims and I continue to volunteer at the Westside Community Care Centre doing bread runs and working as a support no-interest loan scheme (NILS) adviser.

"I've just recently bought some drainage channels because we've got ongoing issues and our laundry floods every time it rains."

It was during her time volunteering at the Camira Westside Community Care Centre that Lauraine got to chatting with Pastor Phil Cutcliffe about her circumstances and he realised she needed just as much help as some of the people she was assisting.

From there the Pastor put a call out for helpers to paint Lauraine's house both inside and out and said he was lucky enough to find a local painter who would paint the house for free.

"Lauraine is a keen volunteer and I just happened to be catching up with her a few months ago when she shared her story and I thought her family really needed the help," Ps Cutcliffe said.

"She said they had never recovered from the floods so I put it out there on social media and around 20 people said they wanted to help and eventually some weeks later local painter Glen Alo said he would love to be involved as well.

"We don't have a date locked in yet and are still looking for volunteers but once a date is locked in we can plan for a day of preparation and painting.

"We're also still looking for scaffolding to be donated, paint and just as many materials we can get so all costs can be covered."

Lauraine said she was overwhelmed by the kind gesture and said the support from the community meant a lot to her and her family.

"It's just amazing, even with the help we've already had with the house, and Phil doesn't even know me that well but is willing to help anyway," she said.

"I always said during the floods you see some bad things but you also see some really great things as well.

"We'd pretty much given up on painting the house because my funds don't allow for it, but it would be so nice to come home to a new, clean house and have a fresh start."

If you would like to volunteer either time, money or equipment to the cause, contact Pastor Phil Cutcliffe on: 0411 021 153.