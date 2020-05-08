Calls for veteran families to showcase creativity

Federal Member for Blair and Shadow Minister for Veterans' Affairs Shayne Neumann (Left) with Young Veterans Ipswich Chapter President David Wyatt (Right) and some entries from the group's recent Anzac Day virtual art show.

A COMMUNITY group is calling on Ipswich veteran families to get creative and contribute their own pieces of art as part of a new virtual art show.

Young Veterans Ipswich Activities and Event Coordinator Karron Carney-Wyatt said the group would provide art kits for any interested members, including a canvas, easel, paints, brushes and palette.

“Participants can paint their take on the theme of ‘Veteran Family’ and send it in with a backstory on their artwork, and their works will be featured in a Facebook album or displayed anonymously if people wish.

“Once coronavirus restrictions start to be lifted and gatherings are allowed, we hope that the artworks can be featured at an art show for the Ipswich community to see them and show their support for veterans and their families,” said Ms Carney-Wyatt.

Federal Member for Blair and Shadow Minister for Veterans’ Affairs and Defence Personnel Shayne Neumann commended the Young Veterans Ipswich community group for launching the initiative

“This is a fantastic initiative and a great way to celebrate local veteran families and artists,” he said.

“Ex-service men and women are a big part of the Ipswich community and their families play a critical role in supporting them.

“The healing power of art is well known and it provides a wonderful medium to express emotions, and share experiences and stories.

“I’m calling on all veteran families from Ipswich and surrounds to participate in this virtual art show, no matter their skill level,” Mr Neumann said.

Entries for the Virtual Veteran Family Art Show close on 30 May with the show going live on Facebook on 31 May 2020.

Young Veterans Ipswich provides peer support and social activities to assist younger veterans and their families, and has continued to reach out to members during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s great to see Young Veterans Ipswich continuing to engage with younger ex-service people and their families through this crisis by using zoom meetings, virtual coffee catch ups and trivia nights, and other innovative approaches,” Mr Neumann said.