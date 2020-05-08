Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Federal Member for Blair and Shadow Minister for Veterans' Affairs Shayne Neumann (Left) with Young Veterans Ipswich Chapter President David Wyatt (Right) and some entries from the group's recent Anzac Day virtual art show.
Federal Member for Blair and Shadow Minister for Veterans' Affairs Shayne Neumann (Left) with Young Veterans Ipswich Chapter President David Wyatt (Right) and some entries from the group's recent Anzac Day virtual art show.
News

Calls for veteran families to showcase creativity

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
8th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COMMUNITY group is calling on Ipswich veteran families to get creative and contribute their own pieces of art as part of a new virtual art show.

Young Veterans Ipswich Activities and Event Coordinator Karron Carney-Wyatt said the group would provide art kits for any interested members, including a canvas, easel, paints, brushes and palette.

“Participants can paint their take on the theme of ‘Veteran Family’ and send it in with a backstory on their artwork, and their works will be featured in a Facebook album or displayed anonymously if people wish.

“Once coronavirus restrictions start to be lifted and gatherings are allowed, we hope that the artworks can be featured at an art show for the Ipswich community to see them and show their support for veterans and their families,” said Ms Carney-Wyatt.

Federal Member for Blair and Shadow Minister for Veterans’ Affairs and Defence Personnel Shayne Neumann commended the Young Veterans Ipswich community group for launching the initiative

“This is a fantastic initiative and a great way to celebrate local veteran families and artists,” he said.

“Ex-service men and women are a big part of the Ipswich community and their families play a critical role in supporting them.

“The healing power of art is well known and it provides a wonderful medium to express emotions, and share experiences and stories.

“I’m calling on all veteran families from Ipswich and surrounds to participate in this virtual art show, no matter their skill level,” Mr Neumann said.

Entries for the Virtual Veteran Family Art Show close on 30 May with the show going live on Facebook on 31 May 2020.

Young Veterans Ipswich provides peer support and social activities to assist younger veterans and their families, and has continued to reach out to members during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s great to see Young Veterans Ipswich continuing to engage with younger ex-service people and their families through this crisis by using zoom meetings, virtual coffee catch ups and trivia nights, and other innovative approaches,” Mr Neumann said.

mp shayne neumann shayne neumann veteran families
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GRAPHIC CONTENT: Bodybuilder guilty of child porn possession

        premium_icon GRAPHIC CONTENT: Bodybuilder guilty of child porn possession

        News More than 2000 “horrific” images and videos were found on his devices

        Special deal to give mum relaxing staycation in Ipswich

        premium_icon Special deal to give mum relaxing staycation in Ipswich

        News QUEST Ipswich is offering a stay in a serviced apartment this weekend at a...

        Managing our mental health in a COVID-19 world

        premium_icon Managing our mental health in a COVID-19 world

        News Almost twice as many people report feelings of anxiety since virus

        Closed council meeting to vote on closure of cafe, events

        premium_icon Closed council meeting to vote on closure of cafe, events

        Council News A special meeting, closed to the public, will determine the future of the Staging...