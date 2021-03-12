Calls for urgent fix in flood prone streets

A resident is calling for improvements to Bundamba streets amid a lack of kerb and channel.

A BUNDAMBA man whose neighbourhood is prone to flash flooding has called upon Ipswich City Council to urgently kerb and channel its most at-risk streets.

Phil Lucas spoke with the Queensland Times last week, revealing his frustrations at the apparent lack of flood-mitigation surrounding his Charles Street property and nearby roads.

He said parts of Wellen Street, as well as George Street and Alice Street near IGA Bundamba needed to be kerbed and channelled immediately.

“There’s a lot of streets around the Bundamba area that are being kerbed and channelled while others are being left out,” Mr Lucas said.

“Roads get washed away every time (during heavy downpour), we’ve had a fair bit of rain in the past few months.

“When you get a big heavy downpour, the excessive stormwater run-off jumps the footpaths and runs into people’s properties.”

Bundamba resident Phil Lucas is calling for streets near his home to be kerbed and channelled.

He said the long-running issue was leaving both his and his neighbour’s properties regularly waterlogged.

Mr Lucas claimed he had attempted to address the issue with council but was informed no solutions would be offered in the immediate future.

“They said it was not a safety concern,” he said.

“I asked them about doing it and they shut (the conversation) down.”

“Constant storm water run-off doesn’t help the aesthetic of the properties or the area because road edges get washed away.”

Council’s apparent lack of action confused Mr Lucas, as he believed kerb and channel in the area would also benefit the wider community.

Lack of kerb and channel along Wellen St at Bundamba leaves in susceptible to flash flooding during heavy downpour.

“If Council bit the bullet and started closing some of these areas in, in the long-term their maintenance cost would be less too,” he said.

“They wouldn’t have to come around all the time and resurface the roads.

“If you kerb and channel and implement basic flood-mitigation to some of these areas, the issue of flooding would be lessened too.”

Ipswich City Council did not provide a response when approached for comment.