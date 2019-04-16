Menu
PRIVACY FEARS: People are calling for The Aussie Farms Map to be brought under new privacy laws.
News

Calls for The Aussie Farms Map to go under the hammer

Meg Bolton
by
16th Apr 2019 12:48 PM | Updated: 2:56 PM

SINCE launching in January, the Aussie Farms website has marked farms in the animal industry on an interactive map, but technology could be put in the dark by new privacy laws.

The government has pledged to bring the website under the a privacy act, which would expose it to potential penalties of more than $400,000.

Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz said he hoped the change would put an end to activists creating stress and anxiety for farmers and landholders in the Lockyer Valley.

"I absolutely support this move to protect farmers," Mr Buchholz said.

"These extreme activists have caused undue stress to farmers already struggling under the weight of drought."

It is alleged the site was used to locate farms for recent protests.

"It is just unacceptable to publicise private information on farmers and agricultural producers, including their names and addresses," he said.

"This is a huge risk, it exposes producers biosecurity hazards and trespass."

While no farms within the Lockyer Valley have been subject to protests, Laidley Police Station officer in charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said they were always ready to react.

He urged protesters to have respect for others.

