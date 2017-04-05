Calls for Springfield to have its own self-serve car wash

EVERYBODY loves a one-stop shop and now there are calls for Springfield's very own multi-service self-serve car wash.

Posted as an idea to the Greater Springfield Facebook page, the proposed concept would feature a pet wash, a self-serve car wash as well as a facility to clean boats.

Feedback regarding the potential service on the social media site has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Should have been done years ago,” Cory Dryden said.

"Yes definitely we need one here,” Karen McLaughlin said.

"Not a car wash that have staff to do it for you, a self-serve car wash where you can wash your car/bike/caravan yourself. And would only cost $10-$15 in change for a detail,” Torren Mark Townsend said.

"Absolutely, can't use the automatic ones on my van, only have tank water at home and can't afford to have it professionally detailed every week. Would love to see one,” Jasmine Gale said.

Springfield Land Corporation commercial development director Naren Sinnathamby said the idea was something he thought would would be good for the area and would meet a need in the market.

"I think it would give people another opportunity to be a lot more sufficient in a close proximity to where they live,” he said.

"That's really what community building is all about, so people can spend more time with the things that are most important to them which is being with their loved ones.”

You too can join the discussion by visiting the Greater Springfield Facebook page.