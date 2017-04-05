25°
News

Calls for Springfield to have its own self-serve car wash

Myjanne Jensen
| 5th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
Calls for a self-serve multi-service car wash at Springfield.
Calls for a self-serve multi-service car wash at Springfield. Tomwang112

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EVERYBODY loves a one-stop shop and now there are calls for Springfield's very own multi-service self-serve car wash.

Posted as an idea to the Greater Springfield Facebook page, the proposed concept would feature a pet wash, a self-serve car wash as well as a facility to clean boats.

Feedback regarding the potential service on the social media site has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Should have been done years ago,” Cory Dryden said.

"Yes definitely we need one here,” Karen McLaughlin said.

"Not a car wash that have staff to do it for you, a self-serve car wash where you can wash your car/bike/caravan yourself. And would only cost $10-$15 in change for a detail,” Torren Mark Townsend said.

"Absolutely, can't use the automatic ones on my van, only have tank water at home and can't afford to have it professionally detailed every week. Would love to see one,” Jasmine Gale said.

Springfield Land Corporation commercial development director Naren Sinnathamby said the idea was something he thought would would be good for the area and would meet a need in the market.

"I think it would give people another opportunity to be a lot more sufficient in a close proximity to where they live,” he said.

"That's really what community building is all about, so people can spend more time with the things that are most important to them which is being with their loved ones.”

You too can join the discussion by visiting the Greater Springfield Facebook page.

$900 million Wivenhoe works will protect 300,000 people

$900 million Wivenhoe works will protect 300,000 people

Plan to raise dam walls by four metres forms part of ongoing safety works

LISTEN: Daring rescue saves Ipswich family from flood waters

LUCKY ESCAPE: Donald Craigie and Marilyn Swan of Springfield Lakes nearly drowned in flood waters.

Ipswich father thought he and his family would drown in floodwaters

Man broke girlfriend's arm and leg over Facebook password

"I'm going to f***ing flog you"

Police call for footage of pedestrian vs truck crash

Police report that the truck and pedestrian collision occurred just after 5pm.

The crash left a 24-year-old Silkstone man with serious injuries.

Local Partners

Golf day expands community role

AS Western Pride Football Club continues to build its profile on the field, it's off the field where the Ipswich-based organisation is also making progress.

LISTEN: Daring rescue saves Ipswich family from flood waters

LUCKY ESCAPE: Donald Craigie and Marilyn Swan of Springfield Lakes nearly drowned in flood waters.

Ipswich father thought he and his family would drown in floodwaters

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: What's on this week

Things to do in Ipswich

Five things to this weekend

THANK-YOU: Denmans Party Hire is having a farewell event for the current owners to say goodbye.

What's on across Ipswich

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

MOVIE REVIEW: new Smurfs adventure is a candy-coloured blast

Smurfs: The Lost Village — animated action-oriented reboot is a sight for sore eyes

Simon tells story of love and life on TV

NEW MAN: Ipswich Married at First Site star Simon McQuillan.

"I was sick of being single”

CHiPS savaged by critics: ‘squalid, incoherent catastrophe’

Michael Pena and Dax Shepard in a scene from the movie CHiPS.

No one wants to waste their cash on an absolute stinker.

MOVIE REVIEW: Ghost in the Shell honours its anime roots

Scarlett Johansson plays The Major in the movie Ghost in the Shell.

SCARLETT Johansson is excellent in clever tribute to cult manga.

Kyle Sandilands blasts Markle’s sister

Samantha Grant — Meghan Markle’s half sister.

SHOCK jock hangs up on Meghan Markle’s sister during interview.

Married at First Sight: ‘We’re all too scared to say it’

Susan Rawlings says she’s concerned about the effects reality shows have on contestants.

Contestants and family members are concerned about MAFS's impact.

Ten backs George Calombaris amid pay fiasco

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Channel 10 says Calombaris's staff pay issues won’t hurt MasterChef.

RENOVATION PERFECTION ON A BIG BLOCK

12 Leopard Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This beautifully renovated home sits on a large 800m2 corner block with rear yard access and heaps of room for a massive shed & pool. Your first impression when...

CHARACTER QUEENSLANDER WITH INNER-CITY ADDRESS !!

11 Wellen Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 $289,000 Neg

HERE it is… a beautiful little Queenslander, with a block over 800 square metres, all under 300k !! Located in a quiet little street of Bundamba, and being only...

Prime Corner Block Location

152 Brisbane Road, Booval 4304

Commercial Situated on the busy Brisbane Road is this sought after tenanted commercial ... Auction Venue:...

Situated on the busy Brisbane Road is this sought after tenanted commercial property with fantastic exposure on a 651m2 block. andbull; Zoning of MCO1S Major...

ASTUTE INVESTORS TAKE NOTE

5/63 South Station Road, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $219,00

SITUATED SO CLOSE TO EVERYTHING INCLUDING A MAJOR SHOPPING CENTRE AND RAIL MAKES THIS A GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTY IF NEEDED. WITH A RENTAL APPRAISAL OF $260 PER...

POSITION! POSITION! POSITION!

4/14A Macquarie Street, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $215,000

If it is time to leave home, we have found a great place to start that won’t break the bank. Located in a great position close and handy to Booval Fair shopping...

STAND ALONE DUPLEX WITH FANTASTIC POSITION

2/247 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 1 $265,000

Perfect for those that would like to maintain their independence, but don't want the maintenance of a large block or don't want to live in a complex. Positioned in...

LOCATION COUNTS!

27 Willowtree Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 1 $339,000

Situated in the very popular 'Fair View Rise' Estate, Flinders View this wonderful property is conveniently located a few minutes' drive to Ipswich City Centre and...

Immaculate &amp; Affordable

2 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 2 $345,000

This immaculate low set brick home just screams value for money and is situated on a corner block in the heart of Yamanto. This beautiful home consists of three...

AWESOME INVESTMENT - NO CAR? NO WORRIES!

1/247 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

Unit 3 1 1 $260,000

Excellent opportunity to purchase this stand alone duplex, positioned right in the centre of all you need... An excellent location, enabling you to walk to local...

Great Money Maker

3 & 4/1 Wellington Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 2 $199,000

Retirement duplex in Suncare Village has been designed as senior rental accommodation with quiet river front living. The property offers two by 1 bedroom units...

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

A cracker of a deal for Nutworks

Pictured: Nutworks managing director Keith Ryan, centre, on site at Lot 12, Pioneer Rd, with Collier's International's Ben Flower and Nick Dowling at Yandina.

Vacant 0.4ha Yandina industrial site sells at auction

Traffic chaos fuels case for new bridge across Bremer

TRUMPED: Congestion and frustration were the only winners on the David Trumpy Bridge last week during the flooding of other city bridges.

Mayor campaigns federal Infrastructure Minister

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!