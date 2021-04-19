Calls for red light camera at dangerous intersection

An Ipswich woman is calling for a red light camera to be installed at a West Ipswich intersection following another near miss.

An Ipswich woman is calling for a red light camera to be installed at a West Ipswich intersection following another near miss.

IN the four years she has lived in Ipswich, Tania Channon has seen countless cars fly through the red light at the same spot near a popular supermarket.

She said she had crossed the road at the Brisbane Rd and Keogh St intersection in North Ipswich many times and nearly been hit by dangerous drivers on more than one occasion.

On Tuesday, she waited for the light to change and for traffic to stop only for a four-wheel drive to run the red light, barely missing her – and now Tania is calling for change.

“I’ve had some close calls there before but (Tuesday) was definitely the closest,” Tania said.

“I always make sure the traffic has stopped but he just didn't even look and came through the intersection as I was about to step into his path.

“I’m thankful I heard his car or I doubt I’d still be here.”

Tania noted the driver’s registration plate number and reported the incident to police but, after seeing so many near misses, she is determined to see a red light camera installed.

“It’s been an ongoing problem at that spot,” she said.

“I’ve never seen an intersection where so many people run a red light that often.”

About a year ago, Tania saw one car swerve around another vehicle that had stopped for the red light.

“The walk light was green and a car was stationary but the car that came along went around the stationary car and ran the red light,” she said.



Tania said she worried someone would one day lose their life at the intersection, if nothing was done.

“There are lots of kids who cross there, too, lots of kids because it’s right near the primary school,” she said.

“Kids are taught it’s safe to walk when they get the green walk light but they’re not taught that some cars don’t stop at intersections.”

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.