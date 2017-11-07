Councillor, Independent call for new bus stop at station

AN IPSWICH City Councillor and Independent candidate for the seat of Jordan are joining forces to fight for a new bus stop at Springfield Train Station.

Councillor David Morrison and Steve Hodgson are calling for the State Government and Translink to answer the frustrations of commuters forced to walk approximately 350m up a steep hill from the current bus stop site on Woodcrest Way.

Mr Hodgson personally attended the area one morning after receiving complaints from commuters and said it was time the State Government took action to rectify the problem.

"Even though this issue has been raised with Translink and the Department of Transport, it doesn't seem they're taking people's concerns seriously and that makes people feel like they don't care about smaller issues which are important to the community," Mr Hodgson said.

"I don't think the Government has done anything because they probably feel they've done everything they need to do according to their guidelines, but what they don't think about is how difficult it is for mums to push a pram up that hill or for the elderly to walk up, especially if it is raining or very hot.

"When the train lines close for track works they run a bus service which stops right outside the train station, so if they can do it in those instances, why can't they do that all the time?"

Councillor Morrison said there was space for a bus stop outside the station and felt the issue came down to poor planning.

"I find it very poor practice and planning that a new station doesn't have a bus stop out the front, it should be a given," Cr Morrison said.

Cr David Morrison. Inga Williams

"The State Government is talking about people embracing public transport, but they have to make it reliable, regular and affordable as well as convenient.

"A reliable bus service would encourage people to use the bus and would also free up car parks at the station which are always full.

"The council is willing to work with the State Government to help them to make this work."

A spokesperson for the Minister for Transport said while they weren't aware of the issue, the lack of a bus stop could be due to the fact that it would be located within a school zone.

"When deciding on placement of bus stops, consideration needs to be given to all potential users of the stop as well as the constraints of the local road network," they said.

"How bus stops also interact with school traffic in the area also needs to be examined carefully because road safety around schools needs to be a top priority.

"It's understood if the bus stop was to move, it would be located in a school drop off zone."

If you want to have your say about a new bus stop at Springfield Train Station, contact Myjanne Jensen on: myjanne.jensen@qt.com.au.