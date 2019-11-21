Calls for locals to shape Ipswich’s plan for next big flood

Ipswich was hit by rising flood waters in 2011. Barry Adams of Woodend used this dingy to help his family move possessions and themselves to higher ground on Leslie Street at East Ipswich. Photo: David Nielsen / Queensland Times IPS120111FLO12H

Ipswich was hit by rising flood waters in 2011. Barry Adams of Woodend used this dingy to help his family move possessions and themselves to higher ground on Leslie Street at East Ipswich. Photo: David Nielsen / Queensland Times IPS120111FLO12H

IPSWICH’s biggest flood study needs hundreds of residents to give their input during November.

Ipswich City Council said the Ipswich Integrated Catchment Plan will be the most detailed and comprehensive study ever undertaken to make sure the community is ready, informed and resilient ahead of the next flood event.

Infrastructure and Environment General Manager Charlie Dill said residents could have their say through the Managing Future Floods page on Council’s engagement platform ShapeYourIpswich.com.au

“Much of the city is within the floodplain, and it is a reality of life in Ipswich that one day there will be another flood,” he said.

“This Plan will shape Council’s actions and future investment in everything from land use planning to new infrastructure, through to community awareness and waterway health.

“Everyone’s input is important – whether you live in a flood prone area or not. We want to hear from many different people with many different life experiences.

“The community input will be combined with extensive technical work to develop the plan, which will chart the way forward for the whole city. These actions will be important for the whole community, whether or not they live in a flood prone area.”

To have your say on the Ipswich Integrated Catchment Plan visit at ShapeYourIpswich.com.au