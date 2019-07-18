Menu
Crime

CALLS FOR JUSTICE: Abused dog left for dead

Jenna Thompson
by
18th Jul 2019 1:00 PM

WARNING: Distressing image

THE blurred image of an emaciated dog that was abandoned on the side of a road near Grafton, NSW has outraged residents and ignited calls to find those responsible.

On Wednesday evening, the image was posted on social media along with a plea for anyone who might have seen the incident to contact authorities.

"Please phone the RSPCA or the police so that they don't get away with this!" the post said.

"As you can see there is absolutely no denying that this dog has been starved... then only to be dumped."

It's understood a nearby resident witnessed the animal being removed from a dark blue or black car and left on the side of Eatonsville Rd, Eatonsville near the Chicken Farm Bee Site at approximately 2.30pm yesterday (July 17).

"It all happened so quickly.... He was that worried about the dog he unfortunately didn't get the car's number plates," the post continued.

A nearby resident witnessed the dog being dumped from a dark blue or black car and left on the side of Eatonsville Rd, Eatonsville on Wednesday, July 17.
"However, he kindly took him home straight away and gave him water and food....and took him to the vets in town."

According to the original poster, it is alleged the animal, possibly a border collie cross, showed other signs of abuse.

"This dog has been starved and also beaten around the head," they said.

"I hope there is someone that recognises this poor dog... they also know who did this."

The original Facebook post has since been shared over 180 times and veterinary clinics around Grafton have started to receive enquiries from residents about adopting the dog.

Investigations have begun into the matter.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact the RSPCA via email inspectors@rspcansw.org.au or by phoning 02 9770 7555.

Contact details remain strictly confidential and are protected in accordance with the NSW Privacy and Personal Information Protection Act.

Grafton Daily Examiner

