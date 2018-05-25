Calls for independent council administrators

LABOR figures should not be appointed to any body tasked with overseeing Ipswich council, the Opposition says, adding "anything else would be a cover-up".

LNP leader Deb Frecklington today called on the State Government not to install its own people as administrator or to an advisory committee, should the embattled Ipswich City Council be placed into administration.

It comes a day after the council submitted its response to Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe's show cause notice, asking the councillors to explain why they shouldn't be dismissed.

In the 42-page submission, the 10 councillors suggested an appointed official reporting directly to the Minister could oversee the council, as an alternative to dismissal.

Mrs Frecklington wouldn't comment on what action Minister Hinchliffe should take but said she felt for the people of Ipswich, "who need certainty about the future of their council".

"It took a dozen people to be charged for Annastacia Palaszczuk to respond to Labor's corruption scandal in Ipswich.

"The appointment of an administrator and advisory committee needs to be free from any political influence.

"Anything else would simply be a cover-up of Labor's corruption scandal."

Late Thursday, Mr Hinchliffe confirmed he had received the council's submission.

He will decide whether the 10 remaining councillors will be sacked before June 21 but could reach a decision as early as this time next week.

Since Mr Hinchcliffe issued the show cause notice on May 3, four more people associated with Ipswich council have been charged by the state's corruption watchdog.

Ben Hayward was charged on May 8 with misconduct in public office. Mr Hayward worked in the mayor's office under both former Mayor Paul Pisasale and, now suspended mayor, Andrew Antoniolli.

On May 15, the organiser of the Legends of League concept Troy Byers was charged with forgery, accused of forging invoices to the council.

On May 16, Victorian man Claude Walker was charged with official corruption, accused of providing corrupt payments, totalling $104,000, related to contracts for Ipswich City Council during 2012 and 2013.

On May 18, Paul Pisasale's barrister Sam Di Carlo was charged with money laundering.

In total, 16 people associated with the council have been charged by the state's corruption watchdog.

All accused have indicated they intend to fight the charges.

Two online petitions have been launched in relation to the potential dismissal of Ipswich council.

On Friday afternoon, the petition calling for the council to be dismissed had 1164 signatures while the petition calling for the council to be 'saved' from dismissal had 612.