Call-out for new members to help garden club blossom

JOIN: The Ipswich Horticultural Society Inc are looking for new members. Helen Murray and Sandra Logue. Rob Williams

QUEENSLAND'S oldest gardening club needs your help to ensure it continues to bloom now and into the future.

Due to dwindling numbers, Ipswich Horticultural Society Inc members have put a public call-out in the hope of attracting more green thumbs to join them.

The club currently has 25members but would like to see more avid gardeners join their monthly meetings to share tips, secrets and show off their beautiful plants.

Helen Murray has been part of the club for 20 years and during that time her love for gardening has only grown.

"My husband was a keen gardener and that's how I got involved," she said.

"We have a really big garden and we love growing things."

Mrs Murray believes gardening is an activity that many people find relaxing and pleasurable.

"I am sure there are lots of people out there that love gardening and have their own tips that they could share with our club," she said.

"You will be able to shareyour knowledge and passion with other keen gardeners."

The Ipswich Horticultural Society Inc was formed in 1866, with its first meeting being held on March 14, 1866.

The Ipswich Horticultural Society Inc is affiliated with the London Royal Horticultural Society, the oldest and biggest horticultural society in the world.

In 2016 the club celebrated its 150th anniversary.

The Ipswich Horticultural Society Inc meets on the second Saturday of each month at St Thomas Anglican Church Hall on Lawrence St, North Ipswich, from 1.30-3.30pm.

The meetings are a place where growers can showofftheir flowers, plantsandvegetables for judging.

A special guest speaker also attends the meetings each month to talk about different topics.

If you would like to join, phone the club's secretary Julie Ivison on 3282 8783 or email jivison2@bigpond. com.