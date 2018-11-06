Callous theft of antique item a 'slap to the face'

CALLOUS: Laidley Pioneer Village and Museum vice-president John Barwell and volunteer Ray Wilson pictured with an antique fire extinguisher similar to the one that was stolen.

CALLOUS: Laidley Pioneer Village and Museum vice-president John Barwell and volunteer Ray Wilson pictured with an antique fire extinguisher similar to the one that was stolen. Lachlan McIvor

VOLUNTEERS at the Laidley Pioneer Village and Museum have taken the theft of an antique item as a "slap to the face".

The fire extinguisher, believed to be from the 1940s, was stolen from the village somewhere between October 28 and 29 after offenders broke in.

Vice-president John Barwell said it was of immense sentimental value to the group and was used as a donation receptacle for visitors to support its hard work.

Mr Barwell valued the item at between $450 and $500, with $40 in donations also taken.

"Somebody would have donated that fire extinguisher as a fairly rare item, entrusting us to look after it," Mr Barwell said.

"If we wanted to get another to replace it, we'd be looking at paying market value of maybe $500.

"It's pretty heartbreaking. One of the blokes said he bloody nearly cried when he came in the other day and discovered what had happened."

Similar incidents have struck the village in recent times.

Village staff have asked Lockyer Valley Regional Council, which owned the property and its buildings, to increase security.

"(The) council has requested and confirmed increased frequency and vigilance of patrols and inspections conducted by the security company employed to manage the facility," a council spokesperson said.

"Discussions are currently in place with the Laidley Pioneer Village surrounding other theft deterrents, such as alarms and security cameras to further boost security."

Laidley Police acting officer in charge Acting Senior Sergeant Dan Curtin asked anyone with information to come forward.

"It's been targeted a little bit over the last 12 months," Snr Sgt Curtin said.

"It's a bit of a shame to see a community organisation, and a not-for-profit organisation, targeted like that by people living in the community."

The village is a big drawcard for tourists to the valley and schoolchildren.

Its dedicated team of more than 30 volunteers work daily to improve facilitiesit and make the experience a memorable one for every visitor.

It also serves as a place for people to socialise and contribute to their community.

"It's a very valuable place," Mr Barwell said.

"As far as the Lockyer Valley goes it's probably, if not the most important tourist site, it'd be pretty close."

"There isn't anything else like it around here. We're really disappointed that (something like this) has happened."

Anyone with information about the crime can phone the Laidley police on 54668000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

Laidley police said the village was also broken into the night after the theft of the antique fire extinguisher.

Offenders gained entry to the premises by climbing over a locked fence at the front of property and stole a set of chef knives, a handheld Uniden phone, $25 worth of biscuits and six cans of drink.

They exited the premises by climbing over the same locked fence using a pair of old jeans to cover the barb wire.