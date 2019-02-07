Calling all future politicians...

2018 Youth Member for Jordan - Francis Ildefonso from Springfield Central State High School and State Member for Jordan Charis Mullen.

2018 Youth Member for Jordan - Francis Ildefonso from Springfield Central State High School and State Member for Jordan Charis Mullen.

YOUNG people in the Jordan electorate who want to make their voices heard can apply to participate in the 2019 YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament.

Member for Jordan, Charis Mullen said she worked closely with last year's Youth Member for Jordan, Francis Ildenfonso from Springfield Central State High School.

"Francis was really engaged in the program - we worked together on some significant 'legislation' that was close to his heart and he also joined me at a number of community events,” Ms Mullen said.

Now in its 24th year, the YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament offers young Queenslanders aged 15 to 25 years the opportunity to represent their communities and learn first-hand about parliamentary processes.

Ms Mullen said since 1996, YMCA Queensland had brought young people together to learn about our democracy, make new friends and have a say about important issues facing Queenslanders.

"This is a fantastic program which helps young people develop lifelong skills, while also having the potential to open them up to new employment pathways,” Ms Mullen said.

"Each year the program brings together 93 young people representing each electorate in the state to hold workshops and debate issues they feel strongly about.

"I strongly encourage people from all cultural and socio-economic backgrounds to nominate this year, because we need to hear from a diverse cross-section of our young Queenslanders.”

The program runs from April until October, and committees will collaborate both face-to-face and remotely to write their bills, and to design and implement community action plans.

Ms Mullen praised YMCA Queensland for continuing to successfully steer the landmark youth program.

"It is a testament to YMCA Brisbane's commitment that the program continues to challenge young people and provide an opportunity for them to share their ideas of change with the government,” she said.

"Participants in Years 11 and 12 are also able to receive one point towards their Queensland Certificate of Education upon the completion of their term as Youth Members, as the program is accredited by the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority.”

Nominations close Friday February 22.

For more information about the YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament, email qypcoordinator@ymcabrisbane.org or go to www.ymcabrisbane.org/queensland-youth-parliament-home.html.